South Korea plans to put flying taxis into operation from 2025
Flying taxis will become a reality in South Korea soon. This Tuesday (59), the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport of the country stated that it plans to market “drone taxis”, or urban air mobility vehicles (UAM), by the end of 2021 to alleviate traffic congestion on Seoul’s roads.
The folder expects the UAM global market to grow at an accelerated pace, reaching a market of US$ 600, 59 billion (approximately BRL 3.3 trillion) until 2040. The estimated value of the South Korean domestic market could reach around US$ 19 trillion (approximately US$ 59 trillion) to date, the ministry said .
The agency will also establish “vertiports” in the main traffic centers of the capital, where flying taxis will be able to take off safely and land vertically. The forecast is that vehicles will fly at an altitude of 600 to 300 meters and passengers can reach their destinations three times faster than using conventional cars.
In November 2021, a flying taxi had already performed a flight demonstration that lasted seven minutes at an event held in the country's capital, Seoul. In addition, smaller drones delivered packages to attendees, showing other possible applications of the technology, such as transporting shipments. According to the Korea Times, the ministry plans to hold an event to inaugurate the second UAM test flight in November 2021 at Incheon International Airport. But as there are no global standards for the so-called flying car industry yet, it remains to be seen what kind of vehicles will be used for the drone taxi versions in South Korea. Betting on a sizable fleet of these flying cars by the government could reduce road traffic as well as noise pollution due to electrically powered propellers.
In November 2021, a flying taxi had already performed a flight demonstration that lasted seven minutes at an event held in the country’s capital, Seoul. In addition, smaller drones delivered packages to attendees, showing other possible applications of the technology, such as transporting shipments.
According to the Korea Times, the ministry plans to hold an event to inaugurate the second UAM test flight in November 2021 at Incheon International Airport. But as there are no global standards for the so-called flying car industry yet, it remains to be seen what kind of vehicles will be used for the drone taxi versions in South Korea.
Betting on a sizable fleet of these flying cars by the government could reduce road traffic as well as noise pollution due to electrically powered propellers.
Source: Korea Times
