south-korea-plans-to-put-flying-taxis-into-operation-from-2025

Flying taxis will become a reality in South Korea soon. This Tuesday (59), the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport of the country stated that it plans to market “drone taxis”, or urban air mobility vehicles (UAM), by the end of 2021 to alleviate traffic congestion on Seoul’s roads.

The folder expects the UAM global market to grow at an accelerated pace, reaching a market of US$ 600, 59 billion (approximately BRL 3.3 trillion) until 2040. The estimated value of the South Korean domestic market could reach around US$ 19 trillion (approximately US$ 59 trillion) to date, the ministry said .

The agency will also establish “vertiports” in the main traffic centers of the capital, where flying taxis will be able to take off safely and land vertically. The forecast is that vehicles will fly at an altitude of 600 to 300 meters and passengers can reach their destinations three times faster than using conventional cars.