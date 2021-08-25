Team India playing XI Leeds test: India vs England only the fourth time in 64 Tests

Leeds

In the ongoing match against England, a decision by captain Virat Kohli brought him into the limelight. In the third match of the five-Test series being played at Headingley, the Indian captain won the toss and decided to bat first. Kohli won the toss for the first time as a Test captain in England.

only the fourth time this happened

India made no changes in the team that won the second Test at Lord’s by 151 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin again did not find a place in the playing XI. This is only the fourth time in 64 Tests that Virat Kohli has not made any changes in his team in two consecutive matches.

vs England, Trentbridge and Southampton, 2018

vs West Indies, North Sound and Kingston, 2019

vs Bangladesh, Indore and Kolkata 2019/20

vs England, Lord’s and Leeds, 2021*

There was a war of words between the players of India and England in the long room of Lord’s: Report

Two changes in the English team

England has made two changes in their team. He has named David Malan in place of Dom Sibley and Craig Overton in place of the injured Mark Wood. The first match played in Nottingham was a draw due to rain. India won the second test played at Lord’s.

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day-1: 3 big wickets fell at Headingley, India in trouble, Stuart Broad told which bet of Virat Kohli was reversed