Facebook lets you create integrated DM groups between Messenger and Instagram

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 30, 2021
1
facebook-lets-you-create-integrated-dm-groups-between-messenger-and-instagram

Facebook Messenger and Instagram direct messages get even more mixed from today (20). Mark Zuckerberg’s company continues to build a unique messaging environment on the main social networks in the house, an idea it implemented a year ago, and makes it available to all DM groups across platforms.

  • Facebook expands Instagram Reels display to rival TikTok
  • WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram will be integrated, but not like you think
  • Instagram gains shortcut to link profile to WhatsApp

Instagram and Facebook users don’t need to download both apps to join the same group. Until then, the integration allowed users of both platforms to chat, but the creation of collective chats was impossible.

Whoever uses the Instagram group can invite Messenger friends to chat and vice versa. versa. The integration is another step towards the “platform and service” model sought by the company, in which people have the freedom to choose where they want to connect with friends and family in the Facebook ecosystem.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

Groups and polls are now fully integrated features between Facebook Messenger and Facebook direct messages Instagram (Image: Playback/Facebook)

As with private conversations, group conversations have typing, reactions and media sending indicators. The cross-platform experience should be barely noticeable, as all features are intact.

Groups work the same way they always do: with shipping of media, typing indicators and reactions (Image: Playback/Facebook)

With the news, Facebook also added polls to Instagram messenger — a feature that already existed in Messenger. The tool basically creates a quick poll in group conversations, useful to end discussions of what activity to do, or what the fate of the next hangout is. Besides him, Watch Together also evolved and started to support Reels and IGTV.

511160
New theme and augmented reality effects are also included in the news package (Image: Reproduction/Facebook)

New stickers and augmented reality effects are also part of the set and should arrive for everyone soon. A new theme, “Cottagecore”, inspired by the Colombian singer J Balvin, was also added to the messengers catalog.

According to the TechCrunch website, the news is already being distributed to all users , so keep an eye out for updates to Instagram (Android | iOS) and Facebook Messenger (Android | iOS).

Source: TechCrunch, The Next Web

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

511160

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 30, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of do not appoint ramiz raja as pcb chief: ramiz raja is ‘India lover’ nawaz

do not appoint ramiz raja as pcb chief: ramiz raja is ‘India lover’ nawaz

August 24, 2021
Photo of Chrome 94 arrives with Material You, multiple windows and more; see what changes

Chrome 94 arrives with Material You, multiple windows and more; see what changes

September 22, 2021
Photo of PS5: Pulse 3D headset will have black model

PS5: Pulse 3D headset will have black model

September 15, 2021
Photo of James Anderson Retirement: James Anderson Might Just Retire At The End Of Old Trafford Test Feels Steve Harmison

James Anderson Retirement: James Anderson Might Just Retire At The End Of Old Trafford Test Feels Steve Harmison

August 30, 2021
Back to top button