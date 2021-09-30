facebook-lets-you-create-integrated-dm-groups-between-messenger-and-instagram

Facebook Messenger and Instagram direct messages get even more mixed from today (20). Mark Zuckerberg’s company continues to build a unique messaging environment on the main social networks in the house, an idea it implemented a year ago, and makes it available to all DM groups across platforms.

Instagram and Facebook users don’t need to download both apps to join the same group. Until then, the integration allowed users of both platforms to chat, but the creation of collective chats was impossible.

Whoever uses the Instagram group can invite Messenger friends to chat and vice versa. versa. The integration is another step towards the “platform and service” model sought by the company, in which people have the freedom to choose where they want to connect with friends and family in the Facebook ecosystem.