Facebook lets you create integrated DM groups between Messenger and Instagram
Facebook Messenger and Instagram direct messages get even more mixed from today (20). Mark Zuckerberg’s company continues to build a unique messaging environment on the main social networks in the house, an idea it implemented a year ago, and makes it available to all DM groups across platforms.
Instagram and Facebook users don’t need to download both apps to join the same group. Until then, the integration allowed users of both platforms to chat, but the creation of collective chats was impossible.
Whoever uses the Instagram group can invite Messenger friends to chat and vice versa. versa. The integration is another step towards the “platform and service” model sought by the company, in which people have the freedom to choose where they want to connect with friends and family in the Facebook ecosystem.
New stickers and augmented reality effects are also part of the set and should arrive for everyone soon. A new theme, “Cottagecore”, inspired by the Colombian singer J Balvin, was also added to the messengers catalog.
According to the TechCrunch website, the news is already being distributed to all users , so keep an eye out for updates to Instagram (Android | iOS) and Facebook Messenger (Android | iOS).
Source: TechCrunch, The Next Web
