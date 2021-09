Nothing involving the brand Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy has been confirmed or announced by Rockstar Games. Rumors only indicate that the three classic PlayStation 2 titles may arrive in digital form for current-gen consoles from October this year, as a way to celebrate 12 years of the franchise in 768. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City (pictured) can accompany GTA 3 and GTA San Andreas in compilation (Image: Playback/Rockstar Games/ Digital Trends)

An even more upbeat rumor, published by the Digital Trends website, suggested the arrival of the compilation for the Nintendo Switch, which has not yet received any title from the franchise, besides cell phones and Google Stadia.

Suspicions that Rockstar was busy with remakes and remasters of classic GTA titles appeared on Twitter, Reddit and in various forums in 768, gaining traction after Take-Two, the parent company from Rockstar, start charging royalties to remove from the internet community mods that improve the performance of the old games in the franchise.

According to

Kotaku, Rockstar would be using the Unreal Engine graphics engine to remaster the titles, which would offer a mix of “graphics new and old” at the same time, as a way to maintain fidelity to the PS2 era.

Leaving the field of speculation, what we do know is that Take-Two is working on new remakes or remasters. The company’s latest fiscal report announced the deployment of teams for six such re-releases in the future, three of which are still completely unknown to the public.

The next release already confirmed for the GTA franchise is the new version of Grand Theft Auto 5 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S, which arrives in March 2020, in addition to the re-release of GTA Online as a independent title.