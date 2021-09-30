OFFER | PS4 DualShock 4 controller back in stock at Amazon discount

Want free shipping anywhere in Brazil and no minimum purchase value?

Sounds too good to be true, but believe me, it’s possible: we’re talking about Amazon Prime, a subscription service that, in addition to allowing you to buy any product identified with the Prime seal without paying anything for shipping — and with no minimum purchase value —, it still offers a number of other advantages in a true combo of services!

Prime subscribers receive their purchases faster and they also find out about lightning deals before everyone else. And the advantages continue: Amazon Prime also gives access to entertainment services such as Prime Video (competitor with Netflix, with original and exclusive content), Prime Music (competitor with Spotify), Prime Reading (with many digital books and magazines) and Prime Gaming (premium version of the streaming games platform).

In other words: for a fixed monthly fee, you have access to all this and also have advantages in the store virtual! But now comes even better news: the first 30 days of Subscriptions are free, and you can cancel at any time without any penalty. The monthly subscription costs R$ 9,90 after the free period, and if you already fall in love with the service during the first few days of testing, you can choose the annual subscription of R$ 30,90 — by doing this, you save % compared to the monthly payment!