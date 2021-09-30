OFFER | PS4 DualShock 4 controller back in stock at Amazon discount

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 30, 2021
1
offer-|-ps4-dualshock-4-controller-back-in-stock-at-amazon-discount

IMPORTANT: be aware of the publication date of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to stock availability and duration of offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission.

The prices of accessories for consoles have risen a lot in the last few months. So it’s worth taking advantage of good deals to buy products as an extra controller, allowing you to play with more people on the same device.

The DualShock 4 is the official controller of the PlayStation 4 and is currently at a good discount on Amazon. It can be paid in up to eight installments, totally interest-free, paying the same amount as whoever makes the payment in cash.

Buy DualShock 4 for R$ 99,90 | 8x BRL 30, 56 interest-free

About DualShock 4

The DualShock 4 is Sony’s official controller for the PlayStation 4, following the same design pattern that the company has been improving since the first PlayStation. It has a touchpad, lightbar and built-in speakers, plus a traditional headphone jack, allowing you to play games without disturbing others in the same room.

Although it is made for PS4, DualShock 4 can also be used on PC. It has full Steam compatibility and should work without problems on all games that run through the platform.

Considering the high price of gaming accessories lately, this discount from Amazon is a good opportunity to buy the DualShock 4 for less than what has been charged in recent months.

      Buy DualShock 4 for R$ 99,90 | 8x BRL 30, 56 interest-free

      Want free shipping anywhere in Brazil and no minimum purchase value?

      Sounds too good to be true, but believe me, it’s possible: we’re talking about Amazon Prime, a subscription service that, in addition to allowing you to buy any product identified with the Prime seal without paying anything for shipping — and with no minimum purchase value —, it still offers a number of other advantages in a true combo of services!

      Prime subscribers receive their purchases faster and they also find out about lightning deals before everyone else. And the advantages continue: Amazon Prime also gives access to entertainment services such as Prime Video (competitor with Netflix, with original and exclusive content), Prime Music (competitor with Spotify), Prime Reading (with many digital books and magazines) and Prime Gaming (premium version of the streaming games platform).

      In other words: for a fixed monthly fee, you have access to all this and also have advantages in the store virtual! But now comes even better news: the first 30 days of Subscriptions are free, and you can cancel at any time without any penalty. The monthly subscription costs R$ 9,90 after the free period, and if you already fall in love with the service during the first few days of testing, you can choose the annual subscription of R$ 30,90 — by doing this, you save % compared to the monthly payment!

        Log in and become an Amazon Prime subscriber

        Enter Canaltech Offers and make your money earn more

        With prices in Brazil every time more expensive, the only way to save money is to keep an eye on promotions in Brazilian and international stores. The problem is that the large number of brands and payment terms makes it almost impossible to follow all the offers that appear daily in the country.

        To make your life easier, the team from Canaltech Deals is incessantly researching all the bargains on the internet and gathering the best prices in one place: on your smartphone. No more wasting time and money, join our offer groups and start saving in the blink of an eye.

        Don’t miss any more offers like this!

        Choose where you want to accompany us and enjoy 🔥

        511169

        511169
        Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 30, 2021
        1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Almost 5,000 cryptocurrencies were launched in one year

Almost 5,000 cryptocurrencies were launched in one year

September 24, 2021
Photo of LineageOS 18.1 extends support to 5 new phones; know what they are

LineageOS 18.1 extends support to 5 new phones; know what they are

September 15, 2021
Photo of Last minute: The world is talking about these frames! Escape from the Taliban in Afghanistan

Last minute: The world is talking about these frames! Escape from the Taliban in Afghanistan

August 24, 2021
Photo of Failure in installer from manufacturer SteelSeries allows invasion of Windows 10

Failure in installer from manufacturer SteelSeries allows invasion of Windows 10

August 26, 2021
Back to top button