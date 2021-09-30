China wants state control to avoid “inappropriate algorithms” on the internet
China intends to control the use of algorithms in the country in the next three years. At least this is what the document published by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), the state agency responsible for managing the internet in the country, suggests. This would be the last step by the Beijing government to control the artificial intelligence industry, something that bothers the country’s politicians.
According to the entity, although the algorithms have played a fundamental role in the digital economy and promoted social development, their “inadequate application” would help to disseminate information that impact social justice and violate the rights of internet users.