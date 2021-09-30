china-wants-state-control-to-avoid-“inappropriate-algorithms”-on-the-internet

The CAC guidelines were followed by eight local regulators: o Communist Party Propaganda Department, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Ministry of Public Security, Ministry of Culture and Tourism, State Administration for Market Regulation and National Administration of Radio and Television.

Algorithms are the heart of many Chinese tech companies: from video platforms like ByteDance’s TikTok to AliBaba’s bespoke e-commerce advertisements. In general, what these artificial intelligences do is recommend content or products based on the user’s interest to increase conversion or keep people tied to the services.

Companies must react

Due to this importance, it is unlikely that companies give up of its artificial intelligence systems to satisfy the local government. In the case of TikTok, for example, the custom content delivery algorithm is what differentiates it from Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube Shorts, which also have short video capabilities.

O CAC has published a set of preliminary standards that must be applied to algorithms operating in the country. These rules were under public consultation until last week and establish punishments for non-compliance, including any consequences produced by their systems, which can affect the operation of news services, web searches, online games, e-commerce and social networks.

The official justification is to give the user more control over navigation, but opponents guarantee that it is just a way to prevent access to content considered subversive in the country. One of the ideas was to allow the algorithms to suffer human interference to correct any deviations, which would obviously open loopholes for censorship.

More control in the online environment

The Chinese government has been concerned about the transit of information online, boosted by social and chat apps. In this type of application, state control is more difficult and algorithms tend to show more and more user interests, which could increase dissatisfaction and fuel movements against the regime. This is not exactly a new government maneuver, after all providers have always been subjected to pressure to omit content, but it has intensified over the past few months.

The Chinese government has intensified the control to algorithms (Image: Ling Tang/Unsplash)

This movement is seen with skepticism by the international community, mainly due to the proximity of the Winter Olympic Games 2022, to be held in Beijing . The idea may be to sell a unified image of the “perfect country” when all attention is turned to China, even if it’s not true.

It remains to be seen how this impasse will be resolved: if the companies they will give in to the wishes of the government or if they will need to move their bases to other countries, a huge setback for the local population.

Source: South China Morning Post