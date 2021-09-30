carnivorous-“crocodile-head”-dinosaurs-discovered-in-the-uk

Paleontologists have discovered, on the banks of a river on Wright’s Island, England, two carnivorous dinosaurs with a very peculiar characteristic: skulls similar to those of crocodiles. The creatures are the first known species of spinosaurids, being then related to Spinosaurus, an animal that may have been an amphibian and that was even larger than Tyrannosaurus rex.

Both species found had the elongated skull, similar to those of crocodiles and that of Spinosaurus, but without the dorsal sail, that great cluster of spines on the back. One of the creatures was named

Ceratosuchops inferodios, which means “hell heron with horns and the face of a crocodile”, and the other, Riparovenator milnerae , “riverbank hunter”, named after the late British paleontologist Angela Milnes. Ceratosuchops inferodios on the left and Riparovenator milnerae on the right (Image: Reproduction/Anthony Hutchings)

Before the discovery, only one type of Spinosaurus had been found in the UK: Barionix. “We already know that Barionix-like dinosaurs awaited discovery on the Isle of Wight for a few decades,” says Darren Nais, an independent British paleontologist and co-author of the study. “But finding the remains of two of these animals in succession was a big surprise,” added the scientist.

