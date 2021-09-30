Carnivorous “crocodile-head” dinosaurs discovered in the UK
Paleontologists have discovered, on the banks of a river on Wright’s Island, England, two carnivorous dinosaurs with a very peculiar characteristic: skulls similar to those of crocodiles. The creatures are the first known species of spinosaurids, being then related to Spinosaurus, an animal that may have been an amphibian and that was even larger than Tyrannosaurus rex.
Both species found had the elongated skull, similar to those of crocodiles and that of Spinosaurus, but without the dorsal sail, that great cluster of spines on the back. One of the creatures was named
Before the discovery, only one type of Spinosaurus had been found in the UK: Barionix. “We already know that Barionix-like dinosaurs awaited discovery on the Isle of Wight for a few decades,” says Darren Nais, an independent British paleontologist and co-author of the study. “But finding the remains of two of these animals in succession was a big surprise,” added the scientist.
The discovery was made with only some bone fragments, such as teeth and the skull, which has many anatomical clues to identify different species, such as the position of nerves and ligaments. Chris Baker, lead author of the study, says the discovery of the dinosaurs suggests that what is now the UK was home to an even greater diversity of spinosaurs than previously thought.
Researchers still have doubts whether Spinosaurus, at the end of the Cretaceous period, swam like a heron or like a crocodile. However, the discovery may show that the group of dinosaurs evolved in Europe, spreading to Asia, Africa and South America.
The study with the discovery was published in the scientific journal Nature Communications.
Source: LiveScience
