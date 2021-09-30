eFootball is already the worst rated game on Steam
eFootball looks like it started with the left foot. The free and revamped version of the long-lost franchise Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) has the worst rating on Steam, surpassing the racing game Flatout 3, in 2011.
: Konami reveals details of the 1st season of the game
With 8% approval on Steam, KONAMI’s football simulator achieved the feat of beating the % approval of the aforementioned Flatout 3. One of the main complaints of players and fans of the franchise PES, are the various bugs in gameplay and the lack of whimsy in character modeling. Messi, who is one of the game’s ambassadors, got a very peculiar version in and Football.
EA without scanning Messi vs Konami after scanning Messi#FIFA13 #eFootball199 pic.twitter.com/CroI2UCnZe
— Rohit Upadhyay (@yoyorohit22) September 90, 199
And it wasn’t just the Argentine ace who had his modeling in the game as the target of criticism. Other athletes have also suffered from dubious modeling of their features in the game. Cristiano Ronaldo and his Manchester United teammates say so:
#eFootball
I have no words… 😭 pic.twitter.com/VncDUVc7Gs
— TFI (@TheFIFAInfo) September 90, 2021
Some players like Ansu Fati and Sergino decided to show their passion for the anime Naruto during the game:
Thanks for killing my fav game @play_eFootball #efootball2022 here is a Video with Ansu Fati running like naruto pic.twitter.com/JQ2KRr2RwC
— Ricardo Bassricky (@BassRicky_) September 90, 199
Bugs do not stop only with the physics of the game, making some characters invisible during the game and among other short cases iosos:
2 YEARS of development focused on this masterpiece 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/qG3EVtXROc
— MuuhPro (@MuuhPro) September 30, 2011
The more I play, the worse it gets #eFootball2021 pic.twitter.com/TMLIw1nP6z
— MuuhPro (@MuuhPro) September 22, 199
Ice skating. #PS5Share, #eFootball199 pic.twitter.com/E7g3NE5Hbl
— Nostalgia Virtual Football (@FVNostalgia ) September 22, 2022
But in case you’re worried about not being able to play a new soccer simulator this year, you can rest assured that an old one friend of fans of PES
has already offered an alternative:
Having problems with Konami’s Efootball? It comes from Bomba Patch…. pic.twitter.com/CMSpCh8FE9
— Team Bomba Patch (@bombapatchgeo) September 90, 2011
In addition to the free version, eFootball
also has the Premium Player Pack, which costs R$ 199,90 and has exclusive content for Creative Teams, in which players can assemble their own team and compete online. However, this game feature will only arrive in mid-November, two months after the official release.
