how-to-create-effects-for-your-reels-using-alight-motion

Over the years, more and more videos have been published on social networks, right? On Instagram, Reels are being a big hit with content creators. After all, it’s a great way to share information quickly.

Top 5 professional video editors

5 apps to make well-edited videos with filters on the mobile

In addition, Instagram offers several tools to facilitate video editing. However, some effects are not so easy to do on the platform, so a lot of people have been looking for alternative editors like CapCut and the InShot , for example. How to use CapCut video editor InShot: how to put background music on your photos But today I came to give a tip to content creators! Do you already know the Alight Motion ? It is a great app for creating and editing video effects. I’ll show you how you can use it! Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Guys, before you start, it’s worth remembering that Alight Motion is available for Android and iOS smartphones, ok? To edit your videos in Alight Motion is very simple: Step 1 : there in app home page, tap the “+” icon to start a new project; Step 2 : then you can choose details such as video aspect ratio, resolution, frame rate and background color. Then just tap “Create project”; Step 3 : then tap the “+” icon to add images and videos you want to edit;

Step 4: You can also tap “See All” to find more files;

Step 5: with your video selected, tap on the “Effects” category;

Step 6

: then just tap on “Add effect”;

Step 7: on this page, you can freely browse various Alight Motion effect styles;

Step 8

: when you select an effect, you need to set its position in the video by tapping on the “Key frame” icon. This function defines where the added effect will start;

Step 9

: then you need to define a second “Key frame” where the end of that effect will be. For them to work well, the idea is that the effect values ​​are different in the two “Key frames”.

For example, in the case of RGB 3D effect, you can leave the first “Key frame ” at 0 and the second at 12, to make the effect increase over the seconds between one point and another. Thus, the result is very nice!