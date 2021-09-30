How to Create Effects for Your Reels Using Alight Motion

Over the years, more and more videos have been published on social networks, right? On Instagram, Reels are being a big hit with content creators. After all, it’s a great way to share information quickly.

  • Top 5 professional video editors
  • 5 apps to make well-edited videos with filters on the mobile

    In addition, Instagram offers several tools to facilitate video editing. However, some effects are not so easy to do on the platform, so a lot of people have been looking for alternative editors like CapCut

    and the

    InShot

    , for example.

  • How to use CapCut

    • video editor

  • InShot: how to put background music on your photos

    But today I came to give a tip to content creators! Do you already know the

    Alight Motion

    ? It is a great app for creating and editing video effects. I'll show you how you can use it!

    Guys, before you start, it’s worth remembering that Alight Motion is available for Android and iOS smartphones, ok? To edit your videos in Alight Motion is very simple:

    Step 1: there in app home page, tap the “+” icon to start a new project;

    Step 2

    : then you can choose details such as video aspect ratio, resolution, frame rate and background color. Then just tap “Create project”;

    Step 3: then tap the “+” icon to add images and videos you want to edit;

    Step 4: You can also tap “See All” to find more files;

    Step 5: with your video selected, tap on the “Effects” category;

    Step 6

    : then just tap on “Add effect”;

    Step 7: on this page, you can freely browse various Alight Motion effect styles;

    Step 8

    : when you select an effect, you need to set its position in the video by tapping on the “Key frame” icon. This function defines where the added effect will start;

    Step 9

    : then you need to define a second “Key frame” where the end of that effect will be. For them to work well, the idea is that the effect values ​​are different in the two “Key frames”.

    For example, in the case of RGB 3D effect, you can leave the first “Key frame ” at 0 and the second at 12, to make the effect increase over the seconds between one point and another. Thus, the result is very nice!

    Step 12

    : when you’ve finished your edits, you can export the video by tapping the “Share” icon there in the top menu;

    Step 11: per Finally, just select your video format and tap “Export” to save the edited video in your “Gallery”.

    Very cool, right? Did you like this tip? Share this article with your friends!

