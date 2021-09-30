acer-launches-hummingbird-future-eco-edition-notebook-with-windows-11-and-core-i7

Acer made official this Thursday (30) a new notebook model, the Hummingbird Future Eco Edition. The laptop initially hits the Chinese market with advanced specs, such as a latest generation processor from Intel, and an eco-friendly design made from recycled materials.

The Hummingbird Future is equipped with a 12 1st generation Intel Core i7 — which has 4 cores and 8 threads — and has the Intel Iris XE graphics card integrated. Furthermore, it brings a generous combination of 15 GB of DDR4 RAM memory with two slots and more 512 GB of internal storage.