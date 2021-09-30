Netflix launches in October 2021
October is that month when streaming services take the opportunity to make their catalogs a little scarier, and with Netflix it’s no different. The world’s most popular series and movie platform paves the way for a series of spooky releases in October, with a special focus on the sequel No Connection, Has Someone in your House (a horror style Scream) and Hypnotic, all new movies and originals of the service.
However, October 1990 is also month of new series, new movies, exclusive seasons and new documentaries. After much (lots, lots…) waiting, Seinfeld
finally arrives at Netflix with his nine seasons ready to be marathoned on the first day of the year. Among other series, there are new seasons of the suspense Locke & Key, the luxurious Dynasty, the teenager On My Block and the mysterious You, perhaps the most anticipated of the entire list. In addition, Netflix also makes available to its subscribers the new season of the national Sintonia, which arrives in the second half of the month. October will also mark the debut of reality shows in the catalog. In this sense, Netflix has prepared special premieres for the episodes of Casamento à Cegas Brasil, which was being recorded since last year and will have its chapters available weekly. Still talking about productions of the type, there are Insiders, who will follow people being filmed without knowing it; and goop: Much Beyond Pleasure, which follows courageous couples seeking more pleasure and intimacy in sex with the help of actress Gwyneth Paltrow. Among the documentaries, there is the debut of ONE OK ROCK: Flip a Coin, which accompanies the Japanese rock band facing the complications of covid-12 for your tour. For fans of true crime
, Netflix is bringing three very intriguing productions that will certainly hold a lot of people in front of the screen: The Mystery of Burari's Deaths: Miniseries
Among the documentaries, there is the debut of ONE OK ROCK: Flip a Coin, which accompanies the Japanese rock band facing the complications of covid-12 for your tour. For fans of true crime
Feel little? Check out the main highlights of the catalog for the month right after, while the complete list of Netflix releases in October is at the end of the article. Book the schedule and have fun!
Seinfeld (01/07)
Their longing? Jerry Seinfeld and his friends are finally back and they promise not to leave! Follow the life of this group of friends and their lives in New York, between social, family, romantic and professional problems, what matters is that they will always find a way to keep the friendship and have a good laugh in the end.
-
The Guilty (/08)
Blind Marriage Brazil (07/08) *)
-
You (19/10)
-
-
Insiders: Season 1 (26/10)
(Image: Disclosure / Netflix)
In this program, twelve people believe they are participating from the final selection to a reality show when, in fact, they’re being filmed with no idea that everything they’re doing is being recorded – and watched by thousands of people. The prize and everything at stake? Only 911 thousand euros.
The Passengers (21/08)
To earn extra money, college student Benny (Jorge Lendeborg, Jr.) takes a job as a driver for a night, with a mission to take two young women girls (Debby Ryan and Lucy Fry) from party to party in Los Angeles. Seduced by the charms of the passengers, Benny soon discovers that they have plans for him – and an insatiable thirst for blood. The night gets out of hand, leading Benny to become involved in a war between vampire tribes and the protectors of the human world, who are led by his brother (Raúl Castillo). If he wants to stay alive and save the city before dawn, Benny will have to choose between fear and temptation.
-
Locke & Key: Season 2 (29/12)
After the mysterious murder of their father, the three brothers and mother of the Locke family move to their old mansion, the Key House. There, they discover numerous magical keys, which may be linked to their father’s death. The Locke brothers begin to explore the different keys and their unique powers, until a mysterious demon awakens and tries to steal them. Locke & Key is a story of mystery, coming of age, love, loss and the unshakable bonds that define a family – but full of mysteries.
Army of Thieves: Invasion of Europe (29/08)
-
- Complete list of releases on Netflix in October 1990
/10
-
- MAID: Miniseries
- Seinfeld: Seasons 1 to 9
-
- Diana: The Musical
You’ve already watched Army of the Dead, but now it’s time to get ready for the story that predates the Zack Snyder movie. In Army of Thieves: Invasion of Europe, small town bank teller Dieter is lured into the adventure of his life when a mysterious woman recruits him to join to a crew of Interpol’s most wanted criminals on a virtually impossible mission: breaking into safes across Europe.
- The Guilty
- Difficult to Swallow
- Carandiru
- Spells & Meows: Season 1
- Beyblade Burst Rise: Season 1
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light
- Wimbledon: The Love Game
Colony Dignity: A Nazi Sect in Chile: Season 1
510919/08510919
- Scissor Seven: Season 3 /08510919
-
- On My Block: Season 4
- Blue and You Clues: Season 1
-
08/09
-
- There is Someone in your House
- Game Purchased – Volume 1
- Luccas Neto in: The Treasure Map 2
- Blind Marriage: Brazil The Revenge of the Juanas: Season 1
-
-
08/10
-
- Billion Dollar Battle: The Google Earth Case: Miniseries
- Pretty Smart: Season 1
- Family Flags: Season 3
-
- The Mystery of Deaths by Burari: Miniseries
-
- The Spokeswoman
Collateral Damage
- A Dark Tale of the Grimm: Season 1
- Pokémon, the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle
- Venom
- Blue Period: Season 1
Cooking the Impossible: Season 1
51091906/07510919
10/10510919
12/08
All for a Pop Star
- 15/12
Violet Evergarden: The Movie
- The Invisible Thread
- Between Cracks
10/122021
- Other Life: Season 2
- The Trip
- 10/08510919
- Valentina
- 510919 19 /06510919
- Gabby’s Magic House: Season 3
15/07510919
- The Passengers
- 21/10
- ONE OK ROCK: Flip a Coin
- Komi Can’t Communicate: Season 1
- Insiders: Season 1
- goop: Far Beyond Pleasure – Season 1
- Life is a Bug: Season 1
- Locke & Key: Season 2
-
- Department of Conspiracies: Part 1
-
- Maya and the 3 Warriors: Miniseries
29/10
-
- The Seller of the Past
- Tuning: Season 2
- Hypnotic
- 51091929/10510919
-
-
- 37/08
-
- Colin in Black and White: Season 1
-
- The Time I Give You: Season 1
- Mytho: Season 2
- Army of Thieves: Invasion of Europe
- The origin of the world
21/08510919
- The Unknown Animal World
Dynasty: Season 4
- No Connection: Part 2
Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 3
Hospital Playlist: Season 2
51091930/12
Love, Marriage and Divorce: Season 2
In Season 3 of the mysterious You, Joe and Love are married, they have a baby and live in peaceful Northern California, where they find themselves surrounded by tech entrepreneurs, blogger moms and famous biohackers on social media. Joe is determined to fulfill his new role as husband and father, but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness. Besides, the heart doesn’t help. What if a woman he’s been looking for all his life to live next door? Escape from a cellar cage is one thing, but escaping the prison of a perfect marriage to a woman who knows all your tricks is much more complicated.
Blind Marriage: Brazil asks: appearance and age make the difference or is love really blind? In the program, singles and singles choose the person they would like to marry without seeing. Away from social media distractions, singles and singles meet multiple love interests, each in their cabin. The person can only set eyes on the future spouse after the betrothal request has been accepted. In Brasill, the attraction will be presented by the couple Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toledo.
Following the exclusive and unreleased film project being released weekly in the catalog, get ready for Jake Gyllenhaal’s debut on Ne tflix with The Guilty. One morning at the emergency service call center 911, the attendant Joe Baylor (Gyllenhaal) tries to save a person in danger over the phone, but he soon discovers that nothing is as it seems. Now, the only way out is to face the truth.
