scarlet-nexus-coming-to-xbox-game-pass-today

During the Tokyo Game Show 2021, Microsoft announced that Scarlet Nexus is now available on Xbox Game Pass. Subscribers to the service on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Series S and Cloud can now download the game from this Thursday (30). The manufacturer has also confirmed that AI: Somnium Files and Mighty Goose will also be part of the library in the future.

The action of the American company aims to bring the branded consoles closer to the Japanese market, adding games popular in the region in the service. Bandai Namco also announced during the event more details about the first DLC of Scarlet Nexus. The expansion will feature new Bonding Episodes, Crush Vision, and character skins.

On Xbox Series X|S, Scarlet Nexus will have 4K Ultra HD resolution and 30 frames per second. The game’s story tells the journey of Yuito Sumeragi, a new OSF recruit aiming to become an elite psionic, a kind of agent with psychic powers. Set in the city of New Himuka, the adventure mixes RPG and hack and slash elements in a highly technological universe.

