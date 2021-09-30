MedTech | The 5 most interesting scientific innovations of the month [09/21]
This September, there were a number of scientific innovations, which in the short or long term, may represent a real advancement for humanity, making life easier, according to what is within the reach of technology and science. And as usual, Canaltech brings the list of the five most interesting innovations of the month.
MedTech | The 5 most interesting science innovations of the month [07/21]
MedTech | The 5 most interesting scientific innovations of the month [08/21]
Bionic Prosthesis