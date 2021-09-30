MedTech | The 5 most interesting scientific innovations of the month [09/21]

(Image: Reproduction/Cleveland Clinic) Right at the beginning of September, more precisely on the 2nd, we announced a new type of bionic arm, with the purpose of offering better quality of life to amputees. The researchers combined intuitive motor control, grip kinesthesia and an intuitive feeling of opening and closing the hand so that the person in question can move the bionic arm in an intuitive way, with the right to sensations of touch and movement. Study participants were able to perform tasks with the same degree of accuracy as non-amputated people. Through the help of small robots in the muscles with kinesthetic sensory receptors, the patients were able to feel that their hands and arms were moving. The idea now is to go through more tests. Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! Band Aid of saffron (Image: Paulo Chagas/Embrapa) How about a dressing created from turmeric protects against bacteria and inflammation? On the day 15, the Canaltech brought up a project by scientists from the city of São Carlos, in São Paulo, who combined biodegradable materials with curcumin, a substance taken from turmeric that it has medicinal properties, bactericidal, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. When performing tests, the researchers realized that the dressing prevented the entry of bacteria into the body for about ten days. Chips in rodent brains (Image: riccardo ragione/Unsplash) In day 22, we reported on a new study from Brown University (USA), which aimed to understand the human brain. These are basically very small microchips (the size of a grain of salt) designed to spread across the surface of the brain. From these sensors, the group was able to record the cortical activity of rodents. The next step in this study is to test the chips in awake rodents, and later in monkeys. 3D Printed Neurons (Image: Raman Oza/Pixabay)

In day 25, it was time to understand how far 3D printing has come: researchers at Concordia University (Canada) were able to create “live” and functional neurons using this technique. Most of these neurons survived for more than two days after being printed, making them viable tools for preclinical research. The team hopes their 3D-printed brain cells will help improve medical research. The goal is to replace animal models with new pharmaceutical tests, eventually printing and experimenting on human neurons.

Smart toilet with camera (Image: Vladdeep/Envato)

To end our list, how about a smart toilet that uses a camera to recognize people’s “anal prints”? The project, developed by researchers at the Stanford University School of Medicine (USA) and reported on Canaltech on the last day 25, is capable of analyzing people’s stool and urine samples and using machine learning algorithms to identify who did. This is possible through an analysis of the unique characteristics of the anoderm, the skin that lines the anus, which depends on the installation of a camera. The mechanism is activated through the pressure sensor, which recognizes when someone is sitting on the toilet.