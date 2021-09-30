journal-publishes-studies-on-negative-impact-of-instagram-on-teenagers

It seems that the rivalry between Facebook and the Wall Street Journal has already turned into a war. After the social network published an article that criticized the newspaper’s story for a supposed decontextualization, now the news outlet decided to pay back by publishing all internal research used to support its report.

For you to understand: Facebook conducted an internal user study that revealed, among other things, that teenagers felt more dissatisfied with their bodies because of Instagram. The media report attracted the attention of authorities in the United States, including lawmakers, who decided to open an investigation to determine whether the network is silent on the treatment of these problems, of which they would have prior knowledge.

Facebook made annotations to try to explain the data (Image: Reproduction/Facebook)

A social media claimed that the findings were taken out of context and addressed only on the downside, when the result, in fact, would have been that using Instagram helps children and teens deal with problems better. But as the damage was already done, the company’s vice-president just clarified the points and decided to suspend the Instagram Kids project, aimed exclusively at minors years old.

In an attempt to appease the In our spirits, the social network said it had provided copies of two reports to the US Congress, with analysis and context to aid in interpreting the data. Soon after, it made everything public for people to access and draw their own conclusions:

Data analysis depends on the focus

O Canaltech analyzed the information and, in fact, they can have two types of interpretation: an analytic-positive and a positivist-negative — based on raw data analysis. In practice, Facebook’s argument makes sense, as the network helps to identify relatively common problems among teenagers, such as the troubled relationship with the changing body, the use of celebrities as motivation and cases of bullying.