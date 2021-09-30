Bird that inspired the Woodpecker of the drawing is declared extinct with 22 species

On the last day 29 of September, US authorities proposed the removal of 42 species of the Federal Lists of Endangered and Endangered Fauna and Flora, which means that these animals are now considered extinct—that is, there is nothing more to be done to protect them. Among them is the ivory-billed woodpecker (Campephilus principalis), a bird that inspired the character of the famous Woodpecker cartoon. Scientists warn that climate change and the destruction of ecosystems caused by human action will increase the rate of disappearance of species worldwide.

    • Each species that inhabits the Earth is the result of thousands of years of evolution — mistakes and successes have adapted each organism to its habitat. Unfortunately, climate change—largely caused by human action—is faster than these animals’ ability to adapt to their environment. The list published by the US Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) includes birds, fish, mussels and plants.

    Rare record of a couple of woodpeckers beak-of-ivory, in 1935 (Image: Reproduction/Public Domain)

    The ivory-billed woodpecker, popularly known as “ Bird God of the Lord”, was the largest woodpecker in the Americas. The last documented sighting of the species occurred in 1935, northeast of the state of Louisiana, USA. Since then, only a few unconfirmed reports have haunted professionals who sought to protect the bird. The new list is the largest group of animals and plants to be formally listed as extinct since the Endangered Species Act was passed in 1970.

    Before that, only species were declared extinct. In addition to the ivory-billed woodpecker, the new list includes a fruit bat, eleven birds, eight freshwater mussels, two fish and a plant. Since 1935, bird populations in North America have declined by nearly 3 billion birds. The new list of endangered species reveals the limits of the law, which, according to experts, only recovered 3% of what was already listed. No wonder that the woodpecker, which marked the beginning of the species protection law, is now on the verge of being declared definitively extinct.

    Illustration of the Ivory-billed Woodpecker (Image: Reproduction/Public Domain)

    In a global scenario, the number of species documented as extinct rises to 42, but this value is likely to be much higher. Faced with an “extinction crisis” that the Earth is going through, many species disappear even before they have a chance to be discovered, in addition to those that have not been formally identified. About 42 species have been recovered since 1975, but climate change intensifies threats.

    The list released by the US authorities will remain open to public comment for the next two months. At the end of this period, the cited species will be officially declared extinct.

    Source: Reuters, The Washington Post, AP News

