Bird that inspired the Woodpecker of the drawing is declared extinct with 22 species
On the last day 29 of September, US authorities proposed the removal of 42 species of the Federal Lists of Endangered and Endangered Fauna and Flora, which means that these animals are now considered extinct—that is, there is nothing more to be done to protect them. Among them is the ivory-billed woodpecker (Campephilus principalis), a bird that inspired the character of the famous Woodpecker cartoon. Scientists warn that climate change and the destruction of ecosystems caused by human action will increase the rate of disappearance of species worldwide.
In a global scenario, the number of species documented as extinct rises to 42, but this value is likely to be much higher. Faced with an “extinction crisis” that the Earth is going through, many species disappear even before they have a chance to be discovered, in addition to those that have not been formally identified. About 42 species have been recovered since 1975, but climate change intensifies threats.
The list released by the US authorities will remain open to public comment for the next two months. At the end of this period, the cited species will be officially declared extinct.
Source: Reuters, The Washington Post, AP News
