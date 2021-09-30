ios-15-bug-disappears-with-photos-saved-in-imessage

Not only does deleting the entire conversation cause the photo to disappear, but also if the user deletes only the message that contains it. According to the site, the error happens practically 20% of the time, so you can replicate it to check it on the device itself — if you want , follow these steps:

Save a photo of an iMessage conversation to the personal gallery (and make sure it’s saved correctly);

Delete the entire conversation or just the message that contains the photo. If you did everything right, the file will still be in your gallery;

Make an iCloud backup. Then the photo should be gone.

If the sender of the image no longer has the file, the material will be lost to ever. It’s interesting to check if backup is enabled on the iPhone, especially if you are in the habit of deleting messages or entire conversations.

Still according to MacRumors, the error also seems to happen on iOS 15.1 beta 2, so even official testers are exposed to the issue. However, due to the severity of the issue, Apple may choose to release an emergency fix without going through the trial period.

The iOS 15 was released on 15 September and bug reports have been recurrent. Screen, storage, Instagram app, and battery life issues while listening to music on Spotify were the worst bugs discovered so far.

