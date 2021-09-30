iOS 15 bug disappears with photos saved in iMessage
An iOS bug 15 deletes saved photos from iMessage whenever iCloud Backup kicks in and the original conversation is deleted. It is not known what causes the error, but it also happens when the media is saved in the user’s personal library in the cloud.
- What has changed on iOS 15: first impressions
- Bug do Spotify quickly resets battery on iOS 15; learn to solve
The disappearance of the photos was reported by the MacRumors website, which received reports from users annoyed by the loss of files . Upon investigation, the issue was found to be due to routine iCloud backup — a feature that in many cases is enabled by default.