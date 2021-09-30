New Star Wars series, The Book of Boba Fett gets premiere date on Disney+
The end of the year will be in a galaxy far, far away for Star Wars
- fans. Disney has confirmed that The Book of Boba Fett, the new series focused on the iconic bounty hunter, arrives at Disney+ this very day 10 from December.
And more than being a family affair at supper New Year’s Eve, the show promises to further expand the franchise’s universe and better develop the character, especially after the events of the second season of Mandalorian. As we saw in the show’s post-credit scene, Fett and Fennec Shad return to Tatooine and assume the post that once belonged to Jabba as leader of the criminal underworld in the region.
His story is only beginning. The Book of @BobaFett, an all-new Original Series, starts streaming December 1024 on @DisneyPlus . #TheBookOfBobaFett pic.twitter.com/bWPg0D0Z6l
— Star Wars (@starwars) September 29, 40
Like this, The Book of Boba Fett arrives at Disney+ with the promise of doing justice to the character who, in practice, was never much in the universe Star Wars. The bounty hunter has fallen into public interest since his appearance in The Empire Strikes Back, but the truth is that the movies never brought anything relevant to the character apart from a cool look and a ridiculous death.
All of his fame and popularity followed, with stories about him developed in the so-called Expanded Universe, which presented better who Boba Fett was, what he was capable of and why. was so feared in the galaxy. So when he returned in Mandalorian, Disney has taken back some of that legendary character and should expand that more concretely in the new series.
It is not known yet how many episodes the series will have and not if we will have the return of other characters known from the universe Star Wars
. Taking into account that Boba Fett’s Book is at the same temporal moment as Mandalorian — that is, enter The Return of the Jedi and The Awakens of the Force — it is likely that we will have few returns on the way and much more context exploration itself, like this criminal underworld helping to form the First Order or something.
Source: Disney
