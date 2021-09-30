how-to-open-a-website-in-a-new-window-in-chrome-from-mobile

After the latest Google Chrome update (Android | iOS | Windows | macOS), the browser received changes in the interface, the way of grouping tabs, blocking of HTTP sites and the option to open a website in a new window.

How to manage profiles in Google Chrome

How to enable Reading List mode in Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox or Google Chrome: which browser is better?

Through it, it is now possible to use two instances of the browser simultaneously, but instead of opening a new app, as is done on PC, on mobile, the screen will be divided. Interested? Check out below how to open a website in a new window in Chrome on mobile!

Chrome://flags: how to access secret browser functions



How to disable auto-completion of passwords in Chrome

How to open a website in a new window in Chrome on mobile

Step 1: Update Google Chrome to version 660 and, after that, open the browser on your phone. From the home screen, press your finger on one of the highlighted websites.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Learn how to update Google Chrome on PC , Android and iOS

Open Google Chrome and press the finger on one of the featured sites (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2: in the open menu then select “Open in another window”.

In the open menu, select “Open in another window” (Capture of screen: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3: the screen will be split, and you will have access to two instances of Chrome. If you want to adjust the windows better, drag the dividing line to make one larger than the other.

Adjust the size of the new open browser window (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 4: from that moment on, each window now works independently, so you can open new tabs in each one, use incognito mode and more.

Use each browser window independently (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 5 : To close the new window, drag the dividing line to the top or bottom of the screen.