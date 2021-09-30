How to open a website in a new window in Chrome from mobile

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 30, 2021
1
how-to-open-a-website-in-a-new-window-in-chrome-from-mobile

After the latest Google Chrome update (Android | iOS | Windows | macOS), the browser received changes in the interface, the way of grouping tabs, blocking of HTTP sites and the option to open a website in a new window.

  • How to manage profiles in Google Chrome
  • How to enable Reading List mode in Google Chrome
  • Mozilla Firefox or Google Chrome: which browser is better?

Through it, it is now possible to use two instances of the browser simultaneously, but instead of opening a new app, as is done on PC, on mobile, the screen will be divided. Interested? Check out below how to open a website in a new window in Chrome on mobile!

  • Chrome://flags: how to access secret browser functions
  • How to disable auto-completion of passwords in Chrome

How to open a website in a new window in Chrome on mobile

Step 1: Update Google Chrome to version 660 and, after that, open the browser on your phone. From the home screen, press your finger on one of the highlighted websites.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

  • Learn how to update Google Chrome on PC , Android and iOS

Open Google Chrome and press the finger on one of the featured sites (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2: in the open menu then select “Open in another window”.

In the open menu, select “Open in another window” (Capture of screen: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3: the screen will be split, and you will have access to two instances of Chrome. If you want to adjust the windows better, drag the dividing line to make one larger than the other.

Adjust the size of the new open browser window (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 4: from that moment on, each window now works independently, so you can open new tabs in each one, use incognito mode and more.

Use each browser window independently (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 5 : To close the new window, drag the dividing line to the top or bottom of the screen.

To close the extra tab, drag the tab to the t the top or the top or bottom (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

If you don’t have access to the function yet, but want to test it, go to “chrome://flags”, search for “Enable instance switcher”, change “Default ” to “Enabled” and restart the browser.

511105 Access the “Flags” tab ” to enable the function of opening a website in a new window in Chrome (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Ready! You can now open a website in a new window in Chrome on your mobile.

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 30, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Nine Unknowns | 10 differences between the series and the book

Nine Unknowns | 10 differences between the series and the book

September 24, 2021
Photo of Windows 10 Update Causes Bug Preventing Printer Usage — Again

Windows 10 Update Causes Bug Preventing Printer Usage — Again

September 17, 2021
Photo of New Zealand 10/4 (4.5 Overs): New Zealand Vs Bangladesh Scorecard Live Score, Run Rate: 2.07, Henry Nicholls 0 (2), Tom Latham (C) (W) 2 (5) – New Zealand Vs Bangladesh Cricket Match live scorecard

New Zealand 10/4 (4.5 Overs): New Zealand Vs Bangladesh Scorecard Live Score, Run Rate: 2.07, Henry Nicholls 0 (2), Tom Latham (C) (W) 2 (5) – New Zealand Vs Bangladesh Cricket Match live scorecard

September 1, 2021
Photo of How to fix misconfigured keyboard – Canaltech

How to fix misconfigured keyboard – Canaltech

August 28, 2021
Back to top button