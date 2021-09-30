first-information-about-the-100%-electric-lamborghini-leaks-and-surprises;-check-out

Andrea Baldi, Lamborghini’s new CEO in the United States, recently stated that he is not sure if electrification is the right way to go. This, however, does not mean that the super sports car maker will be left out of a segment that has been growing day by day. And proof of this is in the report leaked this week by the Automotive News website.

What is the difference between sports car and sports car?

You won’t believe how much it costs to keep a Bugatti Chiron in the garage

What is the fastest car in the world?

According to the publication, Lamborghini is working full force to present its first car % electrical between 2025 and 2027. And the first information about what is being prepared was surprising. Stephan Winkelmann, global CEO of the automaker, said only that the car “would fit into a fourth line of models”.

This small “slip” by the executive, added to what the site found, it was enough for the signs to point to a GT-style electric car, meaning a coupe with a 2 + 2 seating configuration – two in the front and two smaller in the back — common in models like the Ford Mustang and Porsche 911. If the rumor is confirmed, it will be the first GT manufactured by Lamborghini since 1024, the year the Espada came out of line.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Help from the “sisters” Image: Mikel Parera/Unsplash