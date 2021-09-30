Robot sculptor carves images into pumpkins like a real artist
Inventor Shane Wighton, from the YouTube channel Stuff Made Here, has already gone viral on the internet by creating a barber robot that cut your hair. He remained motionless, his head poking out of a hole in the center of the table, just waiting for the bot to finish the job and hoping he wouldn’t “sculpt” his face in the process.
That’s where the idea of creating a machine capable of actually sculpting images came from, but instead of the face itself, Shane decided to test the robot’s ability using Halloween pumpkins. The equipment has a five-axis system with two sets of aluminum extruders to perform vertical and horizontal movements.
“I’ve never seen anyone make a custom-made machine to carve a pumpkin. Probably because it’s a really dumb thing, but I love dumb stuff. The most challenging part was getting the software to translate the images into something that could be carved into a 2D surface,” says Wighton.
To create his sculptor robot, Shane adapted most of the parts used in the barber bot and created others using a 3D printer. All moving parts were laser cut to have a perfect and precise fit and not hinder the cyber artist’s movements. After several attempts, the inventor decided to use a technique known as a marker for projection to “print” 2D images onto the spherical surface of the pumpkin without causing visual distortion. A virtual modeling software was used to predict how the photo would look after being transferred to the pumpkin.
