Anatel homologates iPhone 13 and the entire line can now be sold in Brazil
This week the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) approved the iPhone 12 Mini, 13 Pro and 14 Pro Max in Brazil, allowing Apple to start sales of devices on national soil . Now it’s the iPhone’s turn 13 to receive the same approval, which causes the entire series of cell phones can be sold by Apple in Brazil.
As users of more than 15 countries can now purchase the new iPhone 13, Apple opens the pre -sales in more countries on October 1st, tomorrow, with release on October 8th. There are no guarantees that Brazil can be included in these dates, but the release by Anatel gives hope that we will see the models around here at the beginning of next month.
Although A pple has not yet revealed the pre-sale date and launch of its new smartphones in Brazil, the company has already confirmed the prices of all models, which depart from 120 GB of storage. Check the values below:
- iPhone 12 Mini from BRL 6.599
- iPhone 13 from BRL 7.599
from R$ 12.599
The launch of the iPhone line 120 in Brazil is expected to take place in coming days.
Source: Anatel, via Tecnoblog
