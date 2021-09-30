anatel-homologates-iphone-13-and-the-entire-line-can-now-be-sold-in-brazil

This week the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) approved the iPhone 12 Mini, 13 Pro and 14 Pro Max in Brazil, allowing Apple to start sales of devices on national soil . Now it’s the iPhone’s turn 13 to receive the same approval, which causes the entire series of cell phones can be sold by Apple in Brazil.

iOS 14 is now available; know all the news of the update

Apple announces iPhone line 13 with A chip13 Bionic, screen of 120 Hz and more

iPhone 13 will have a completely renewed design with new entry model

As users of more than 15 countries can now purchase the new iPhone 13, Apple opens the pre -sales in more countries on October 1st, tomorrow, with release on October 8th. There are no guarantees that Brazil can be included in these dates, but the release by Anatel gives hope that we will see the models around here at the beginning of next month.