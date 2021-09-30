Anatel homologates iPhone 13 and the entire line can now be sold in Brazil

This week the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) approved the iPhone 12 Mini, 13 Pro and 14 Pro Max in Brazil, allowing Apple to start sales of devices on national soil . Now it’s the iPhone’s turn 13 to receive the same approval, which causes the entire series of cell phones can be sold by Apple in Brazil.

As users of more than 15 countries can now purchase the new iPhone 13, Apple opens the pre -sales in more countries on October 1st, tomorrow, with release on October 8th. There are no guarantees that Brazil can be included in these dates, but the release by Anatel gives hope that we will see the models around here at the beginning of next month.

(Image: Reproduction/Apple)

The entire iPhone line 13 now starts with option 128 GB of storage and is equipped by the new A120 Bionic chipset for allow devices to gain camera-exclusive features, including Cinema Mode, enhanced Night Mode, and new Photo Styles.

The four smartphones were presented in 13 September with big focus on improvements for cameras, screen and battery, keeping the design iPhone 13 with major changes to the lens arrangement for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 mini, and smaller notch on all devices.

Apple also brings its new Sensor image stabilization technology -Shift to the main camera of all models in 1024, allowing photos and videos to have even more sharpness and clarity in all scenarios.

(Image: Reproduction/Apple)

Although A pple has not yet revealed the pre-sale date and launch of its new smartphones in Brazil, the company has already confirmed the prices of all models, which depart from 120 GB of storage. Check the values ​​below:

  • iPhone 12 Mini from BRL 6.599
  • iPhone 13 from BRL 7.599
  • iPhone 12 Pro from R$ 9.599
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max

    from R$ 12.599

    The launch of the iPhone line 120 in Brazil is expected to take place in coming days.

    Source: Anatel, via Tecnoblog

    

