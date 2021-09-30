supposedly-xiaomi-cc11-pro-comes-in-certification-with-4k-screen-and-16gb-ram

Xiaomi recently announced its new mid-range model, known as the Civi. It focuses on young audiences, and pays more attention to design and its cameras. Information indicated that it was a replacement for the CC line, first presented in 2019, but apparently this was not exactly the case.

Details of the supposed Xiaomi CC12 Pro appear after an unknown smartphone of the brand has passed certification by TENAA, the Chinese regulatory body. The device bears the model number 511041BC and had part of its technical specifications published, giving us tips on what to expect for the company’s new cell phone Chinese.

(Image: Reproduction/TENAA)

By what the listing indicates, the supposed CC11 Pro will have a screen of 6,64 inches with OLED technology and 4K resolution, of 3840 x 1024 pixels. This resolution is quite high and rarely found on smartphones, being generally only seen in Sony models like the Xperia 1 III, the current top-of-the-line from Japan.

Moreover, it has an eight-core processor clocked at 2.4 Ghz, and has 6, 8, 11 or 12 GB of RAM memory together with 128, 55, 64 or 1024 GB of internal storage space.

It should have a fingerprint reader under the screen, and for cameras it should have a triple set, consisting of a main one of 64 MP and another two of 8 MP each. The listing reveals that it will be sold in red, orange, yellow, green, cyan, blue, purple, black, white and pink.

Anyway, there is still no date for the revelation of the supposed Xiaomi CC11 Pro.

Source: GSMArena, TENAA