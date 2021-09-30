Synthetic leather made with mushrooms can help save the planet
The American startup Bolt Threads has developed a synthetic leather made from mushrooms. The material is extracted from the mycelium, a vegetative part similar to the root and made up of the branching mass responsible for carrying the nutrients that the fungus needs to live and develop in nature.
Ecologically correct leather
This bacterial colony that gives rise to Mylo grows quickly, becoming a huge web of threads just below the surface from the earth. The company says it is ready to produce the material on a commercial scale, delivering almost 1 million square meters per year.
“When we look at leather, it is a gigantic industry, with a world production of more than 3 billion square meters per year. If we really want to reduce the problem of climate change, we have to do it as quickly as possible,” says CEO and founder of Bolt Threads Dan Widmaier.
Synthetic leather
“The cultivation is carried out in the dark, in closed and heated chambers that reproduce the conditions in which this organism grows in nature. We optimize humidity, light and temperature to guarantee the growth of this raw material in a very well-controlled manner”, says the vice president of product development Jamie Bainbridge.
According to calculations made by the company itself company, if all the mushroom farms in the world were converted to the production of mycelium colonies, the amount cultivated for the manufacture of synthetic leather would be more than enough to replace all the animal hide commercialized on the planet today.
Until now, the company has produced more than 5 thousand pieces made with synthetic leather, with finishing and embossing very similar to animal leather. All the material was developed and tested in partnership with large companies, such as the sports product manufacturer Adidas, which is about to launch a sneaker made with mushroom leather.
Adidas Sneakers made with mushroom leather (Image: Reproduction/Bolt Threads)
Benefits
Although Bolt Threads has not released exact figures on carbon dioxide emissions for the production of Mylo, it is estimated that the release of pollutants into the atmosphere is significantly smaller for the simple fact that it is not necessary to raise cattle to extract natural leather.
“Raising a cow takes one to two years and it is also necessary to cultivate the feed beforehand. to feed all these cattle, building a huge environmental impact during this process. The production of Mylo’s raw material takes less than two weeks between cultivation and harvest”, adds Bainbridge.
Mushroom leather has the same texture and is more durable than natural leather (Image: Reproduction/Bolt Threads)
Another advantage is that the manufacture of mushroom leather consumes much less land and water compared to raising livestock. Furthermore, because the material is a fungus and not the skin of an animal, it needs fewer chemicals to be produced on a commercial scale.
“There is this notion between consumers that leather is a purely organic material. In fact, it is about % chemical and 60% Natural. On the contrary, the mycelium doesn’t rot, doesn’t need to be preserved in the same way and doesn’t need an animal to be killed to become garments”, concludes Dan Widmaier.
Source: Bolt Threads
