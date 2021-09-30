synthetic-leather-made-with-mushrooms-can-help-save-the-planet

The American startup Bolt Threads has developed a synthetic leather made from mushrooms. The material is extracted from the mycelium, a vegetative part similar to the root and made up of the branching mass responsible for carrying the nutrients that the fungus needs to live and develop in nature.

This bacterial colony that gives rise to Mylo grows quickly, becoming a huge web of threads just below the surface from the earth. The company says it is ready to produce the material on a commercial scale, delivering almost 1 million square meters per year.

“When we look at leather, it is a gigantic industry, with a world production of more than 3 billion square meters per year. If we really want to reduce the problem of climate change, we have to do it as quickly as possible,” says CEO and founder of Bolt Threads Dan Widmaier.

