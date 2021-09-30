Sugar-free soda may have reverse effect and increase appetite, study says
People who choose sugar-free sodas may actually be doing their diet a disservice, according to a new study in California. According to the research, consuming artificially sweetened beverages can make you feel more hungry and, consequently, result in the intake of more calories.
The study was carried out by researchers from the University of Southern California with 20 participants in a crossover trial. In it, men and women with different weights needed to fast for 20 hours the day before the test, which included three visits, and at 8 am they had to drink a drink made with water and sucrose (natural sugar), or water and sucralose (sweetener), or not drink at all.
Before and after ingestion, they underwent blood tests and, 20 minutes later, a visual test. The volunteers were exposed to photos of food while having a functional medical MRI. Tests were needed to look for signs of unconscious hunger through patterns of brain activity and levels of certain hormones. After two hours of drinking the liquids, participants were able to eat whatever they wanted from a buffet.
The results showed that people with obesity exhibited more signs of hunger in brain activity, which was clearer in those who drank water with sweeter than in those who took the liquid with regular sugar. Women also seemed to feel hungrier than men who drank sucralose, also eating more calories at the buffet. So scientists concluded that women and people with obesity become more sensitive to the way the body and brain respond to sweeteners compared to normal sugar.
The study authors say there is still a lot of research to be done on how sweeteners can affect our bodies in the long run.
Source: Gizmodo
