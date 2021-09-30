ipad-mini-6:-dismantle-reveals-why-scrolling-text-blurs

After a big event in which he announced the iPhones 12, Apple Watch Series 7, iPad 9 and iPad Mini 6, products began to hit the market. And with that, users and experts notice unexpected behaviors of the devices.

For example, there is already some controversy with maintenance triggers implemented in new phones, and another recent thread says respect to the compact iPad. With a new design, USB-C and the Apple A chip13 Bionic, the iPad Mini 6 has been having problems for text navigation. Scrolling articles and news when the tablet is in portrait mode causes small temporary blurs. And according to Apple, this is normal — that is, there will be no repairs.

According to the company, this is a normal behavior of LCD screens, but it was not observed with this frequency in other iPads with the same type of panel. And iFixit figured out why: it all has to do with how Apple put the screen controller together.

In models like the iPad Air, for example, the screen controller is inserted at the top of the panel thus causing the screen rendering to occur line by line in vertical orientation. This way, when scrolling any content with the tablet “standing”, the user will not notice visual bugs.