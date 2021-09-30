iPad Mini 6: Dismantle reveals why scrolling text blurs
After a big event in which he announced the iPhones 12, Apple Watch Series 7, iPad 9 and iPad Mini 6, products began to hit the market. And with that, users and experts notice unexpected behaviors of the devices.
For example, there is already some controversy with maintenance triggers implemented in new phones, and another recent thread says respect to the compact iPad. With a new design, USB-C and the Apple A chip13 Bionic, the iPad Mini 6 has been having problems for text navigation. Scrolling articles and news when the tablet is in portrait mode causes small temporary blurs. And according to Apple, this is normal — that is, there will be no repairs.
According to the company, this is a normal behavior of LCD screens, but it was not observed with this frequency in other iPads with the same type of panel. And iFixit figured out why: it all has to do with how Apple put the screen controller together.
In models like the iPad Air, for example, the screen controller is inserted at the top of the panel thus causing the screen rendering to occur line by line in vertical orientation. This way, when scrolling any content with the tablet “standing”, the user will not notice visual bugs.
(Image: Reproduction/iFixit )
It happens that in the iPad Mini 6 Apple mounted the controller on the left side of the tablet. If Apple expected users to use the device in landscape mode or for technical reasons, the fact is that thanks to this, in portrait mode, scrolling is impaired precisely because line-by-line rendering does not “follow” the controller’s orientation.
Thus, the contents are rendered from left to right, not top to bottom. And even though the process is almost instantaneous, for a few milliseconds you can observe the process — which causes the smudges to be seen.
Apple throws in the towel
(Image: Disclosure/Apple)
The fact that Apple has positioned itself on the episode, saying that it is not a production error, makes it difficult for the company to take action. Anyone buying the new iPad Mini 6 should keep this in mind. The problem does not happen when readings are taken in landscape mode, as the scrolling takes place following the orientation of the display controller.
It is unknown if the company could implement any software tricks to make this problem less noticeable arising from the technical limitations of the LCD panel or even if the brand plans to change the controller position in future batches of the device. What we do know is that the iPad Mini 6 will cost from R$ 6.199 in Brazil , uninviting price for a product that is born with such a pronounced problem.
Source: iFixit, Slash Gear
