police-injured-by-tesla's-autonomous-car-file-lawsuit-against-company

Elon Musk announced on Tuesday (28) that it is about to release the new Full Self-Driving (FSD) for drivers with a good track record. Almost at the same time, Tesla became a defendant in yet another lawsuit due to accidents involving the brand’s semi-autonomous cars. The new case was opened by a group of police officers from Splendora, a small town in Montgomery County, in the eastern part of the state of Texas, and was allegedly motivated by an accident that occurred on the day 20 February 2018.

Tesla | Use of autopilot makes drivers more distracted, study points out

How much does Tesla’s best autonomous car cost?

Tesla’s car has a bizarre fault and confuses Full Moon with a yellow light; see

According to the process, a Tesla SUV Model X, which had the autopilot engaged, had serious failures into the system and collided with several police officers who were on the side of the Eastex Freeway. The document obtained by The Verge report revealed that “the vehicle failed to detect the officers’ cars or to function in any way to avoid or warn of danger and subsequent collision” and the police officers who were on the scene “were seriously injured”.