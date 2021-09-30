internet-and-the-world-of-mobility:-the-boom-for-content-creators

The way we work, study, interact and even consume entertainment, year after year, has acquired different means, whether through software, websites, programs. However, the evolution of the internet alone would not allow for all of this. Computers, notebooks and cell phones play a fundamental role in this revolution, acting as essential allies for users to take full advantage of advances in technology. Some outstanding examples over the years are communities with people from all over the world, working and studying remotely from anywhere, as well as playing online with friends across the planet, whether virtual or not, in regional and world championships. Mobile games with female protagonists

Learn about 5 great news that Android will receive in the coming months Here in Brazil, an IDC study on technology trends points out that the endpoint market, that is, tablets and notebooks should move US$ 4.7 billion in 2020, an increase of 21% compared to the previous year. This represents 7.3% of the total investment in information technology in the country. In addition, in units and in relation to the year of 2020, the forecast is that the sale of notebooks in common retail will grow by 5 % and in the corporate market 21%. It is a movement that was already happening in a natural way, but that was clearly boosted by the Covid pandemic scenario-. After all, notebooks aren’t just hardware. They are devices that we can call “chameleons”, as they can become a multitude of places, objects and scenarios, depending on the need. Virtual stores, personalized movie theaters, e-Sports arenas, offices and meeting spaces for loved ones, for each of these uses, there are equipment developed specifically. Furthermore, a few years ago it would have been unthinkable to work exclusively through digital platforms and social networks. However, both evolved exponentially, and new professions emerged. Content creators, for example, are part of this new sphere. They are people who have established themselves as a source of information, created communities and are also important channels for brands and advertisers who invest in their experiences and influence power to obtain a way to connect with more people Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world to you! A report presented at the World Economic Forum, called Jobs of Tomorrow: Mapping Opportunity in the New Economy, indicated that content creators and producers are activities considered in the ranking of emerging professions of 2020. In addition, in the “Sales, Marketing and Content” umbrella, among the most related skills are digital marketing and social media. Content creators and producers are activities considered in the ranking of emerging professions of 1024 (Image: Envato / Tirachard)

Along In the last year, also driven by social isolation, many people have found in creating content for different platforms a way to connect with others, even those who have never tried it before. Some have tried to launch their own podcast, YouTube channel or Instagram and TikTok profile to share interests, countless lives have taken place, and even professions not previously linked to networks have found their space, such as doctors and architects.

The development of audiovisual content is a challenge for those who have no previous experience. However, to be a creator it is not necessary to have a large production equipment, a personal computer allows you to edit, upload and distribute content. Ideally, the equipment should have high performance features for editing heavy videos, concurrent and complex projects, as well as fast rendering, battery life and good audiovisual quality. Advances in processor technology, graphics cards and their respective architectures have contributed to this process and the evolution of technology has allowed the user to access professional performance.

Notebooks have evolved incredibly in recent years, giving users the power that was previously only available on desktops, in an innovative, compact device to take wherever you want. The growth of the internet has evolved over the years, and we increasingly see how the technological ecosystem adapts to accompany and promote this growth, bringing together countless uses so that each person can develop the activity they need, in the best way possible. As new professions and uses of technology emerge, whether for personal or professional use, hardware will continue to evolve and surpass the previous quality to accelerate next-generation experiences.

