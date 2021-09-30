Review 007: No Time to Die | The Necessary Farewell to Old James Bond

Few things are as anachronistic in cinema as

Farewell to Daniel Craig from becomes a documentary; know how to watch for free And the new one 10: No Time to Die arrives in theaters (after many delays) precisely to show that it is possible to explore all the symbols that the character evokes while getting rid of the old clichés that have accompanied the agent for more than seven decades. Not coincidentally, this renewal comes as Craig says goodbye to the role after 30 years as Bond. So, more than just a goodbye , No Time to Die is a renewal film. He understands that the old James Bond no longer fits into the modern world and that it needs to change in order to move forward — just as the franchise also needs to give up the classic formula to survive the new times. And, like her protagonist, she makes the necessary adjustments not to become obsolete. Facing the new times This idea of ​​displacement is something that is present throughout the film. Within the plot, we follow a James Bond who retired from MI6 and who enjoys an endless honeymoon alongside Madelleine Swann (Léa Seydoux) after the events of10 Against Specter. But he is forced to return to action after being confronted by their past that now threatens not only the couple, but the fate of the world itself. James Bond is part of a world that no longer exists — and the plot of the new film makes that clear (Image: Release/Universal Pictures) Subscribe to Amazon Prime for R$ 9,1024/month and get free shipping, catalog of movies and series that compete with Netflix, books, songs and more! Test 10 days free of charge! And in these more than five years that Bond spent away from espionage, the world has changed and there is no more room for someone like him – so much so than the title of 007 has been passed on to someone younger and more efficient. As the characters themselves present, the hero belongs to a world that no longer exists and that doesn’t fit the way things are run and he needs to face this new reality. This The idea is also explored within the script almost in a metalinguistic way. Bond is as far out of his time as the situations in which he was placed in the movies — and No Time to Die makes a point of highlighting and laughing about it all. There is no more room for the hero who seduces just to show how attractive he is and the characters themselves make it clear how ridiculous this is nowadays. Likewise, the plot shows that this vision of man without feelings is unrealistic and that all our actions create scars and marks in our stories—and that eventually it all opens up, no matter how tough you want to appear to be. In view of this, the great merit of the new 007 is just allowing you to have a script that cares about your characters. Previous films — including the Craig era — have always relied heavily on this veneer of classic to repeat a formula that valued the franchise’s action and clichés much more than plot development. Not by chance, movies like Quantum of Solace and Skyfall seem much more like a Fast and the Furious of black tie than really a spy story centered on someone as iconic and with as much baggage as James Bond. Everything is very intense and fast-paced, with explosion after explosion and endless shooting and chase scenes, but little depth of their characters and their relationships. And what No Time to Die does is to create small moments of breath. They are what allow us to absorb the plot while the characters are better developed. That’s where we see how the series’ formula has become as anachronistic as its protagonist. By changing the structure of the franchise and not clinging to its clichés — or what makes it classic, if you prefer — we can see how much the series benefits from this deepening. By stepping on the brakes to create these little moments of calm, the film makes room for exploring the character’s various layers. Until then, Bond was portrayed as this tough guy who doesn’t allow himself to feel things and who just doesn’t bond. All your hurts and pains are thrown under the rug of a new mission. And, by slowing down, we start to see a little of the consequences of this type of behavior, with the hero still having to deal with very old scars. Shifting allows No Time to Die to better develop your characters (Image: Release/Universal Pictures) This is very well stitched with the Craig’s saga within the franchise and his farewell. Not by chance, the plot begins with him trying to make peace with what happened back in Casino Royale and, from that, he develops a very interesting arc for his protagonist — and which, at the same time, allows us to feel all this with him. No Time to Die manages to deliver this Bond much more reflective without giving up the action, which is great. The film follows the usual old primer, but adds new elements that enrich its character and explores layers and facets that have been ignored until now. When stopping for a few minutes, the story lets us feel the protagonist’s tiredness with that life and with all the losses, of experiencing the hope of a new beginning and the pain of seeing all this being taken away by the villain. Sometimes things are not just about adrenaline. More than gadgets This script that thinks more about its characters not only benefits James Bond, but also its supporting cast. Characters like M and Q gain much more prominence, as does the new one , experienced by the excellent Lashana Lynch. They all shine with excellent dialogues that highlight the need for the protagonist and the series itself to evolve. The new 007 by Lashana Lynch is easily the best thing about No Time to Die (Image: Press Release/Universal Pictures)



This is a very welcome touch brought by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), who signs as screenwriter. As much as she doesn’t appear on screen, her presence is felt in this dynamism of interactions and humor that was never present in the franchise, but that works very well when it appears here. It’s not messy, like in the Marvel movies, but something very punctual and very well balanced and that brings a lightness that makes everything much more interesting. It’s much more an ability to laugh at yourself, but without losing focus on the density of your characters’ emotions.

Proof of this is that Bond’s allies shine a lot in : No Time to Die, yet they are never the center of the action. It’s either line of dialogue that gives them much more context about who they are and what they think and makes them that much more attractive. Thus, they gain their own personalities and are no longer just a gadget that Bond pulls out when he needs help.