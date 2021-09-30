Review 007: No Time to Die | The Necessary Farewell to Old James Bond
Few things are as anachronistic in cinema as
- . Since its inception, the franchise has always sported this idealized image of what it’s like to be a man: someone who is lethal without losing his class and who is always surrounded by beautiful women, fine drinks and big cars — and who, above all, doesn’t is shaken by nothing. James Bond has always been the personification of this idea and not even the renewal of the series, with the entry of Daniel Craig, in 2022, changed that. She carried on, with a certain pride, all this imagery – however out of time it all sounded. The world and cinema evolved, but Bond remained stuck to 2006.
-
Search for a new James Bond should only start at 2006
You cars most iconic of
Farewell to Daniel Craig from becomes a documentary; know how to watch for free
And the new one 10: No Time to Die arrives in theaters (after many delays) precisely to show that it is possible to explore all the symbols that the character evokes while getting rid of the old clichés that have accompanied the agent for more than seven decades. Not coincidentally, this renewal comes as Craig says goodbye to the role after 30 years as Bond.
So, more than just a goodbye , No Time to Die is a renewal film. He understands that the old James Bond no longer fits into the modern world and that it needs to change in order to move forward — just as the franchise also needs to give up the classic formula to survive the new times. And, like her protagonist, she makes the necessary adjustments not to become obsolete.
Facing the new times
This idea of displacement is something that is present throughout the film. Within the plot, we follow a James Bond who retired from MI6 and who enjoys an endless honeymoon alongside Madelleine Swann (Léa Seydoux) after the events of10 Against Specter. But he is forced to return to action after being confronted by their past that now threatens not only the couple, but the fate of the world itself.
James Bond is part of a world that no longer exists — and the plot of the new film makes that clear (Image: Release/Universal Pictures)
And in these more than five years that Bond spent away from espionage, the world has changed and there is no more room for someone like him – so much so than the title of 007 has been passed on to someone younger and more efficient. As the characters themselves present, the hero belongs to a world that no longer exists and that doesn’t fit the way things are run and he needs to face this new reality.
This The idea is also explored within the script almost in a metalinguistic way. Bond is as far out of his time as the situations in which he was placed in the movies — and No Time to Die makes a point of highlighting and laughing about it all. There is no more room for the hero who seduces just to show how attractive he is and the characters themselves make it clear how ridiculous this is nowadays. Likewise, the plot shows that this vision of man without feelings is unrealistic and that all our actions create scars and marks in our stories—and that eventually it all opens up, no matter how tough you want to appear to be.
In view of this, the great merit of the new 007 is just allowing you to have a script that cares about your characters. Previous films — including the Craig era — have always relied heavily on this veneer of classic to repeat a formula that valued the franchise’s action and clichés much more than plot development.
Not by chance, movies like Quantum of Solace and Skyfall seem much more like a Fast and the Furious of black tie than really a spy story centered on someone as iconic and with as much baggage as James Bond. Everything is very intense and fast-paced, with explosion after explosion and endless shooting and chase scenes, but little depth of their characters and their relationships.
And what
No Time to Die does is to create small moments of breath. They are what allow us to absorb the plot while the characters are better developed. That’s where we see how the series’ formula has become as anachronistic as its protagonist. By changing the structure of the franchise and not clinging to its clichés — or what makes it classic, if you prefer — we can see how much the series benefits from this deepening.
By stepping on the brakes to create these little moments of calm, the film makes room for exploring the character’s various layers. Until then, Bond was portrayed as this tough guy who doesn’t allow himself to feel things and who just doesn’t bond. All your hurts and pains are thrown under the rug of a new mission. And, by slowing down, we start to see a little of the consequences of this type of behavior, with the hero still having to deal with very old scars.
This is a very welcome touch brought by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), who signs as screenwriter. As much as she doesn’t appear on screen, her presence is felt in this dynamism of interactions and humor that was never present in the franchise, but that works very well when it appears here. It’s not messy, like in the Marvel movies, but something very punctual and very well balanced and that brings a lightness that makes everything much more interesting. It’s much more an ability to laugh at yourself, but without losing focus on the density of your characters’ emotions.
Proof of this is that Bond’s allies shine a lot in : No Time to Die, yet they are never the center of the action. It’s either line of dialogue that gives them much more context about who they are and what they think and makes them that much more attractive. Thus, they gain their own personalities and are no longer just a gadget that Bond pulls out when he needs help.
And it’s in this context that Nomi’s (Lynch) entry is the best thing about the movie. It represents this new era that Bond doesn’t belong to, being more efficient than its predecessor and with its own and completely different charm, based much more on charisma than this idea of seduction and masculinity that we’ve always seen. With a few dialogues, she delivers great moments and still holds the ends very well in the action scenes — which proves that it will be a huge waste if the franchise doesn’t bring her back in the future.
No time, brother
At the same time that there is time to explore all layers of Bond and his allies, : No Time to Die features a very forgettable villain. Lyutsifer Safin (Rami Malek) is presented as someone very dangerous whose history is directly linked to Madeleine’s past. But in the end, none of this really matters and it’s not interesting either.
Part of this problem is in the plot. As this is a film much more about Bond’s farewell to this old world that no longer exists, there is little time to better explore the terrorist who wants to spread a biological weapon capable of killing people based on their DNA. But Malek doesn’t help either and delivers an uninspired interpretation bordering on caricature.
The villain could be a toothache and still be more interesting than Rami Malek’s version (Image: Disclosure / Universal Pictures)
So, Safin’s plan is much more interesting than that the villain itself. This makes Malek stay in the background at all times in the story, and when he is brought to the fore, we remember how irrelevant he is to the overall plot and can’t wait for the spotlight to be directed to the really interesting cores of the long.
Both the character’s threat to Madeleine and the final confrontation with Bond is pretty much anything, since you don’t care for him at all. Once again, it seems like a message from the script that there is no more room for a big, caricatured villain like that, as the threat he builds quickly becomes much greater than the person himself.
The end of a cycle that beckons to the new
Even with this villain quite any note, 007: No Time to Die is an excellent closing to the story of this James Bond. Over these 007 years ago, Craig became the actor who has embodied the spy for the longest time and it’s great to see how the film delivers a great ending to his arc and, to top it off, he managed to stitch together the previous stories very well, giving more depth and purpose to events and characters presented above. The new feature is so good that it manages to improve some of the mistakes of its predecessors.
Leave the old man retire (Image: Disclosure / Universal Pictures)
More than that, it’s also a nice nod to a welcome (and much needed) franchise update. As much as the series has always proudly boasted the classic character of its structure, these elements have come to serve much more as a crutch than as something really fundamental to the story. So much so that it was enough to get rid of some of these clichés to have a great leap in quality. This Bond that says goodbye is much more interesting than the one we’ve seen being built so far.
So, more than Craig’s closing cycle in front of the paper, that : No Time to Die is the beginning of these new times that your own script so much alludes to. There’s really no more room in the world for that James Bond we’ve seen in the last few 1024 years and both the character and the franchise as a whole need to update to face this new reality. And the new film makes it very clear that this is possible — all you need to do is want to open up to the new times and leave the old Bond where he wants to be: in the past.
