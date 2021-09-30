toyota-buys-software-company-and-prepares-entry-into-autonomous-car-sector

Toyota does not want to be left behind and, with an eye on the movement of competitors in the autonomous car segment, it also decided to move so as not to lose market in the future. This Tuesday (24), the Japanese automaker announced that Woven Planet Holdings, a subsidiary of the brand in Silicon Valley, closed the purchase of Renovo Motors.

Nvidia completes purchase of DeepMap to improve autonomous car software



How much does Tesla’s best autonomous car cost?

Hydrogen powered Toyota Prius arriving in

? Calm down, it’s not like that

The company specializes in automotive operating system software, and the acquisition is part of Toyota’s plan to invest in technology for autonomous cars and, in the future, design software and operating systems so that other automakers can also use them.

“The acquisition of Renovo supports the work of Woven Planet in the transformation of global mobility. A key part of delivering on our ‘Mobility to Love, Safety to Live’ vision is enabling the most programmable ​​vehicles on the planet,” commented Nikos Michalakis, senior vice president of software platform, Woven Planet Holdings.