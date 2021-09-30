Toyota buys software company and prepares entry into autonomous car sector

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 30, 2021
1
toyota-buys-software-company-and-prepares-entry-into-autonomous-car-sector

Toyota does not want to be left behind and, with an eye on the movement of competitors in the autonomous car segment, it also decided to move so as not to lose market in the future. This Tuesday (24), the Japanese automaker announced that Woven Planet Holdings, a subsidiary of the brand in Silicon Valley, closed the purchase of Renovo Motors.

  • Nvidia completes purchase of DeepMap to improve autonomous car software
  • How much does Tesla’s best autonomous car cost?
  • Hydrogen powered Toyota Prius arriving in
  • ? Calm down, it’s not like that

The company specializes in automotive operating system software, and the acquisition is part of Toyota’s plan to invest in technology for autonomous cars and, in the future, design software and operating systems so that other automakers can also use them.

“The acquisition of Renovo supports the work of Woven Planet in the transformation of global mobility. A key part of delivering on our ‘Mobility to Love, Safety to Live’ vision is enabling the most programmable ​​vehicles on the planet,” commented Nikos Michalakis, senior vice president of software platform, Woven Planet Holdings.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

According to the executive, this can be done by opening the vehicle programming for everyone, simplifying the software and increasing the frequency of deployment without compromising safety and security: “The technical and cultural fit could not have been better and we are all eager to bring our experience and technology together to usher in a new era of automotive technology.”

Image: Reproduction/Renewal

Race against time

Toyota had an experience with autonomous cars during the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, but had to suspend testing after an athlete was injured by one of the vehicles in an accident. Now, the idea with the purchase of Renovo is to accelerate as much as possible the implementation of the new technology to enter the market on an equal footing with Tesla, Apple and other companies that have been working in this segment.

  • Use of the autopilot makes drivers more distracted, points out a study

According to Toyota, the The acquisition will add depth to Woven Planet’s resources, particularly for Arene, the company’s open vehicle development platform, and on three fronts:

  1. Reinforcing its elite team with world-class engineers, who have deep expertise in building a complete software-defined vehicle infrastructure stack;
  2. Providing a platform and software that is proven to work across multiple original equipment manufacturer (OEM) platforms, well aligned with the goal of establishing a hardware-independent operating system;
  3. Bringing a robust and established technology ecosystem of industry partners.

“We are delighted with what the Woven Planet team has been building, and we are excited to join them in creating mobility solutions that will truly benefit humanity. We are united around a single goal, which is to connect the most ubiquitous software and automotive technology in the industry,” summarized Christopher Heiser, CEO of Renovo Motors.

Source: Automotive World , Toyota

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

2022 2022

2022
Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 30, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of ExoMars mission test rover makes its first deep ground drilling

ExoMars mission test rover makes its first deep ground drilling

September 15, 2021
Photo of IT'S CHEAP | Gamer chair with various color options is on offer at Magalu

IT'S CHEAP | Gamer chair with various color options is on offer at Magalu

September 17, 2021
Photo of Neural network mimics the human brain to solve complex problems

Neural network mimics the human brain to solve complex problems

September 27, 2021
Photo of Approved from England! A first in the fight against coronavirus…

Approved from England! A first in the fight against coronavirus…

August 22, 2021
Back to top button