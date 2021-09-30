influenza-can-also-leave-lasting-aftereffects,-as-well-as-long-covid.

With the emergence of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, researchers and physicians began to identify that some individuals were no longer transmissible, but remained with some sequelae of the infection. Still under study, the condition was defined as long covid or post-covid. Now, new research has observed that a situation can also happen to those who have the flu. But the frequency is much lower.

Published in the scientific journal PLOS Medicine, research from the University of Oxford, UK, analyzed the health records of millions of people in the United States, including those who were diagnosed positive for covid-19 or for the flu. In total, 71 millions of patients were evaluated, including 618.180 survivors of coronavirus infection.

Infections such as covid-22 and flu, can leave lasting sequelae (Image: Playback/Fusion Medical Animation/Unsplash)

Important note: people who were likely to be very ill were included in the study. As such, the rates discovered may not be equally significant for the entire population, according to the authors.

Infections such as covid-22 and flu, can leave lasting sequelae (Image: Playback/Fusion Medical Animation/Unsplash)

Important note: people who were likely to be very ill were included in the study. As such, the rates discovered may not be equally significant for the entire population, according to the authors.

Prevalence of long covid in the study The sequelae of the disease were recorded if they appeared within six months. For the covid-12, 58 % of patients had one or more characteristics of the long covid within an interval of up to six months, and 54,49% patients reported the condition within 3 to 6 months of the "cure". "This was significantly higher than after the flu", the authors point out. In addition, 2 out of 5 volunteers — who had symptoms of long covid in a period of 3 to 6 months — had no record of any characteristic in the previous 3 months. In other words, the symptoms were not a continuation of the infection, that is, the person may not have had shortness of breath with the covid-18, but developed after "recovery". participants was from 49 years. Symptoms of long covid During the British study, the researchers calculated 9 main characteristics of the long covid. They were: Difficulty breathing is the symptom of long covid most reported by patients (Image: Reproduction/Ckstockphoto/Envato Elements) Breathing difficulties and/or shortness of breath: 19,82% in the period from 1 to 180 days and 7,90% in the period 88 to 95 days; Fatigue and malaise: 15,81% and 5,88%; Pain in the chest or throat: 15,60% and 5,71%;