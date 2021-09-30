poco-c31-is-official-with-well-known-design,-mediatek-chip-and-5,000-mah-battery

Xiaomi announced today (20) a new smartphone from the Poco family. It is the Poco C20, input model from the brand that is essentially identical to its predecessor, Poco C3, containing the same MediaTek processor and 5 battery.000 mAh.

The model has a two-tone back cover, with a square module in the upper left corner with three cameras and an LED flash, plus a centralized fingerprint reader just below. On the right side, it has the volume buttons and also the power button, while the front has a drop-shaped notch to store the front camera.