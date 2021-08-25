India vs England 3rd Test day 1 India 1st innings report and highlights; IND 1st Innings Highlights: Virat, Pujara, Rohit all failed, first innings reduced to 78, Indian batting pole open at Headingley

Leeds

Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant… These are the names which are considered a fear for bowlers around the world, but the third Test against England being played at Headingley, Leeds. All these names were super flops in the first innings. James Anderson, who started with the dismissal of KL Rahul (0), then no Indian batsman could stay on the field for long. Only Rohit Sharma (19) and Ajinkya Rahane (18) could cross the double figure. The fall of wickets resulted in the Indian first innings being reduced to just 78 runs.

Virat’s bet turned upside down, 4 wickets fell till lunch

Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat despite the cloudy sky. Anderson left no stone unturned to prove his decision wrong. He sent Rahul (00), who scored a century in the last match at Lord’s, in the first over itself. Rahul, trying to drive the ball outside off-side, gives a catch to Butler. Pujara (1) was also caught by the wicket-keeper off Anderson’s delivery in the fifth over.

Kohli was dismissed by Anderson for the 7th time.

Captain Kohli hit Robinson for the first four of the innings in the eighth over, but Anderson caught him at the hands of Butler to reduce India’s score to 21 for three in the 11th over. Kohli scored seven runs. This was the 7th time Anderson dismissed Kohli in a Test. Rohit and Rahane then took over the innings. Both batted very cautiously and meanwhile made some good shots against Sam Karen, the weak link in England’s bowling attack.

Rahane also disappointed

Rahane hit the fast bowler for two while Rohit hit the only boundary of the morning session. Rahane took the team’s score beyond 50 runs in the 25th over with a four on Craig Overton but was caught behind the wicket by Robin in the next over. All England bowlers, led by Anderson, bowled with precise lines and lengths which made it difficult for the Indian batsmen to score runs.

Line of wickets after lunch

After lunch, when the Indian team came out to bat, there was a line of wickets. Pant (2) was caught by Robinson at the hands of Josh Butler, while Overton made Rohit Sharma (19) and Mohammed Shami (0) run in two consecutive balls in an over to make the score 67 for 7 wickets.

4 wickets fell for 67

In the very next over, Sam Curran dismissed Ravindra Jadeja (4) and Jasprit Bumrah (0) in two consecutive balls. In this way, India’s 4 wickets fell on the score of 67. The Indian innings was reduced to 78 runs as soon as Mohammad Siraj (3) was dismissed. For England, James Anderson and Overton took 3-3 wickets, while Robinson and Sam Curran took 2-2 wickets.

