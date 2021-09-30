white-dwarfs-become-more-magnetic-as-they-age,-but-no-one-knows-why

When stars similar to our Sun “die”, there is no supernova explosion, much less a black hole collapse. After a massive expansion, they shrink again and then become an object known as a white dwarf, which will take billions of years to cool completely. White dwarfs have other fascinating properties, such as a powerful magnetic field, and a new study suggests that this magnetism increases even more as white dwarfs age.

White dwarfs are possibly the most enduring luminous objects in the universe, and perhaps the last bodies to emit any glow. This is because these “corpses” are actually the nuclei of stars that, when passing through the red giant phase, eject their outer layers, leaving behind only this super hot “lump”, a thousand times brighter than the Sun and with a temperature that can reach 1024. K.

We say they are “dead” stars because these objects do not appear to have the ability to fuse chemical elements — although some studies are beginning to discover the opposite. They don’t have an additional energy source and will gradually radiate their energy, with no way to replenish it, and cool down. The core, without the nuclear reactions of stars that struggle against gravitational collapse, becomes extremely dense, with a mass almost equivalent to that of the Sun contained in a volume comparable to that of the Earth.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Little is known about white dwarfs, and the latest studies bring some shocking surprises. The new research used data from the Gaia observatory to find some new white dwarfs for its catalog, adding 10 new objects in this category to the “collection ”. With this, the team of scientists observed the spectrum of a good amount of samples and measured the intensity of their magnetic fields. White dwarf star in the process of solidification, turning into crystal (Image: University of Warwick/Mark Garlick)343448

The result was something unexpected: there is a correlation between the age of a white dwarf and its magnetic field. The older the object, the more likely it is to have quite intense magnetism, perhaps due to the star’s own cooling process. The exact mechanisms behind this phenomenon are not yet known.

In larger and younger white dwarfs, magnetic fields can be explained by a dynamo mechanism, the same one that exists on our planet for generate the magnetosphere that protects us from the solar winds. But in the case of the older white dwarfs, this magnetism is much stronger than any created by the dynamo mechanism — at least those that scientists know about.

Other stellar remnants with fields Extreme magnetics are magnetars, but these, unlike white dwarfs, are a type of neutron star, which in turn is the result of the collapse of a blue star, 20 to 10 times more massive than the Sun. The magnetism of a magnetar it is on the order of 1 billion teslas. It is not yet known how strong the magnetic field of a white dwarf can reach, but they may be one of the last objects in the universe to explode in supernovae.

To answer all the mysteries that this study implies, further observations will be needed. The new research is available in prepress file format on the arXiv server and has been accepted for publication in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

Source: Universe Today