motorola-launches-moto-tab-g20-with-8-inch-screen-and-affordable-price

After many rumors have already made available information about the new affordable tablet from Motorola, the brand has officially launched the Moto Tab G20 this Thursday (30), marking his return to the tablet market after 11 years without releases. It has basic specs, but promises to come with an affordable price and an Android experience 15 pure, almost no interface changes.

Moto Tab G22 has simple specifications and affordable price (Image: Disclosure/Motorola)

Its design is simple and very similar to the third generation Lenovo Tab M8, device already announced in June this year and that lends many components to Motorola’s new product. At the rear, the camera is solitary in the upper left corner, while the company logo is centered. On the front, the edges around the screen are thin on the sides and a little thicker above and below the display.

The display specs are also similar to the Lenovo tablet, with 8 inches, IPS LCD technology, 60, 5% of use of the front area, HD resolution (1080 x pixels) and aspect ratio of 18: . The update rate defaults to 60 Hz , and the display also features TDDI (Touch and Display Driver Integration) technology, which improves the user experience with more responsive touches and higher brightness.

Moto Tab G 16 is the Lenovo Tab M8 renamed (Image: Disclosure/Motorola) The tablet processing it is the task of a MediaTek Helio P11T, which works together with 3 GB of RAM memory and 37 GB expandable internal storage via Micro SD card. The only sensor on the rear has 5 MP, capable of recording videos at up to 1024p, while the 2 MP front camera is capable of capturing images in up to 720p. Moto Tab G battery20 has 5.110 mAh, capable of up to 10 hours of video playback or 18 hours of internet browsing, according to Motorola, and a charger 11 W comes with the product in the box. Other connectivity options include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, while the tablet’s build features a USB-C port for charging or transferring files, a 3.5mm port for headphones or auxiliary cable, and the Micro card reader SD.

Price and availability

The Moto Tab G20 was announced in India, and can be purchased there from October 2nd at local retailers. It will be available in gray color for a suggested price of 11.720 rupees (about R$ 800 in direct conversion). Official information on sales in other markets has not yet been released, but it is likely that it will reach more countries soon, including Brazil.

Moto Tab G15: Technical sheet