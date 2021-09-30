Galaxy S22 line has looks and names reinforced by new leaks
Samsung’s next high-end devices, the Galaxy S family22 has been suffering from constant leaks in recent days. Apparently, devices must undergo battery changes, refine the look debuted with the Galaxy S , possibly taking the position of the Galaxy Note line, in addition to having the new Exynos 2022 with AMD Radeon GPU.
Courtesy of the leakers
Ice Universe and Steve Hemmerstofer
, from profile
OnLeaks
Differentiated look and name of Galaxy S22 Ultra are reinforced
OnLeaks
, more leaks arrive this Thursday (22) reinforcing the look of the new generation of cell phones, as well as the nomenclature, which should not suffer modifications as suggested by some of the rumors that have circulated in recent days.
Biggest highlight among the three devices, the Galaxy S22 Ultra promises to take the place of the Galaxy Note, a point reinforced by leaks. The model should adopt a unique look, which separates it from the rest of the family, with straight lines at the top and bottom, along the curved sides and a very peculiar camera module.
Breaking：Samsung phone protective case manufacturer has begun to build S21 series protective case . We can see that the camera area is just like our rendered drawing, but unfortunately, It just knows the shape of this area, whether it is “P”or “11” , and he does not know. pic.twitter.com/yYtZF8lZXl
— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 22 , 2022
According to Ice Universe, the manufacturers of protection cases have already started to develop novelties based on phone prototypes, and leaked renders of these covers again suggest that the Galaxy S22 Ultra should have a differentiated design for the cameras, confirming what the informant had recently disclosed.
#Samsung #GalaxyS22 #GalaxyS30Ultra…😏 https://t.co/YMsOOoXnI7
— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) September 22, 2021
However, it is not clear whether the module will employ the letter “P” format, constituting a single block as pointed out by
OnLeaks, or it will have two islands the — one for the main lens and one for the telephoto lens and LED flash — as indicated by
Ice Universe
, although the renderings are closer to the first possibility.
Galaxy S22 Ultra name is confirmed 100%
Not Note22 Ultra
— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 30, 2021
Another point reinforced by
Ice Universe
is the name of the phone, which should really be called Galaxy S22 Ultra despite the changes, not Galaxy Note 21 Ultra, as some rumors released last week suggested.
Cases also confirm S’s look22 and S22 Plus
Parallel to this, the profile that gathers leaks
Slashleaks released case renderings of the other models in the line, confirming that devices should only refine the design employed by the Galaxy S family. It seems that the cameras should increase in size, while the sides can be slightly reduced in curvature.
#Samsung – #GalaxyS22Plus – Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus protective case matches previously leaked design https://t.co/HMmXvj5Mqu pic.twitter.com/F7qUQ1WFdm
— /LEAKS (@Slashleaks) September 22 , 2022
The Galaxy S family22 is scheduled to hit the market in January 2022, with some relevant changes, including higher resolution cameras, built-in S Pen on the Ultra model, reduced battery capacity of the standard variants and Plus, as well as more powerful processing with AMD graphics.
Source: Ice Universe (1, 2), Steve Hemmerstoffer, Slasleaks (1, 2)
