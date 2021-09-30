galaxy-s22-line-has-looks-and-names-reinforced-by-new-leaks

Samsung’s next high-end devices, the Galaxy S family22 has been suffering from constant leaks in recent days. Apparently, devices must undergo battery changes, refine the look debuted with the Galaxy S , possibly taking the position of the Galaxy Note line, in addition to having the new Exynos 2022 with AMD Radeon GPU.

Courtesy of the leakers

Ice Universe and Steve Hemmerstofer , from profile OnLeaks , more leaks arrive this Thursday (22) reinforcing the look of the new generation of cell phones, as well as the nomenclature, which should not suffer modifications as suggested by some of the rumors that have circulated in recent days. Differentiated look and name of Galaxy S22 Ultra are reinforced

Biggest highlight among the three devices, the Galaxy S22 Ultra promises to take the place of the Galaxy Note, a point reinforced by leaks. The model should adopt a unique look, which separates it from the rest of the family, with straight lines at the top and bottom, along the curved sides and a very peculiar camera module.

