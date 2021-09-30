Google Marks Android Event for End of October; see the schedule

In the days 27 and 28 in October, Google will present its second software-focused event of the year, the Android Dev Summit. The conference, which took place the last time there in 669, will present in detail the company’s advances in its strategy with the Android. In November, it will be Chrome’s turn.

    • The event will start with a lecture by 30 minutes about Sistema do Robozinho, The Android Show. The conversation should be very technical and considering that the Android release forecast 27 is for October, it should happen with the system already circulating in the hands of the general public.

    Android Dev Summit is aimed at developers who want to know more about Android and its possibilities (Image: Playback/Google)

    After that, the event will display more than 27 discussions and conversations presented by Android developers, which will guide issues related to building apps, games and to explain how Google sees the operating system itself. More information about the Android Dev Summit 2021 can be found on the event’s official website.

    Chrome Dev Summit

    Less than a week later, it’s Chrome’s turn to win event all his own. On November 3rd, the Chrome Dev Summit kicks off with a “Questions and Answers” ​​section featuring browser development leaders in a live stream with a maximum duration of two hours. In addition, to finalize, there will also be interactive sessions, such as workshops.

    The last edition of the Chrome Dev Summit took place in 2020 (Image: Reproduction/Google)

    While the broadcast and Q&A section will be open to the public, the interactive sessions will have limited seats, so it’s good to register early. Registration takes place on the official Chrome Dev Summit website 2021, but the invitation is not guaranteed for all subscribers.

