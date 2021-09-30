How to accept a rejected event in Outlook

In addition to the email tool, Outlook (Android | iOS | Web) also allows you to schedule meetings to be held on the Skype with other users. Whenever an event is pending or has been confirmed, it is available in your calendar on the platform.

      However, if you have rejected an invitation, even if you don’t want to, it will no longer be visible there. If you’ve changed your mind and want to confirm your presence, be aware that it can be found in the “Excluded Items” tab. Check out below how to accept a rejected event in Outlook!

        • Step 1: through a browser, enter your Outlook account and access the “Deleted Items” tab in the left corner.

      • Access Outlook and click on “Deleted Items ” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)
        Step 2: find the email for the rejected event and open it.

        Find the email for the event and open it (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

        Step 3

        : with the event open, check “Yes” to confirm your presence in it.

      • Check “Yes” to confirm attendance (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

        Step 4 : access the Outlook “Calendar” tab on the left side menu and note that the event will be available there.

        Access the Outlook Calendar and note that the event will be available there (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

        Ready! You can now accept an event that was accidentally rejected in Outlook.

