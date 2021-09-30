In addition to the email tool, Outlook (Android | iOS | Web) also allows you to schedule meetings to be held on the Skype with other users. Whenever an event is pending or has been confirmed, it is available in your calendar on the platform.

How to login to Hotmail by cell phone

How to recover your Hotmail password

How to create a personal folder in Outlook

However, if you have rejected an invitation, even if you don’t want to, it will no longer be visible there. If you’ve changed your mind and want to confirm your presence, be aware that it can be found in the “Excluded Items” tab. Check out below how to accept a rejected event in Outlook!