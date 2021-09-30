apple-finally-lets-users-rate-the-company's-apps-in-the-app-store

One of Apple’s many peculiarities with its app store was the fact that it wasn’t possible to leave reviews of the company’s programs. You can rate virtually all the software installed on your iPhone or iPad, but don’t even think about registering your praise or dissatisfaction with Apple’s solutions.

Now, however, the company seems determined to change that, because the review and comments section has been released. The fear was probably a bad rating that would discourage other users from using the brand’s native programs. And that’s exactly what can happen: Apple Maps, Files, and Home are three examples that scored between three and four stars only.