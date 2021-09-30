Nokia G300 5G has official images and specs leaked before the announcement

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 30, 2021
1
nokia-g300-5g-has-official-images-and-specs-leaked-before-the-announcement

Nokia is ready to launch another cell phone model with support for 5G mobile network that reaches the market in a more accessible way. The Finnish manufacturer has already introduced us to the Nokia G50 and now , may also already have plans to launch a supposed Nokia G470.

  • Nokia is ready to officially return to the Android tablet market
  • Nokia launches Purebook S notebook21 with Windows 11 factory installed

    • Nokia launches its first QLED 4K TVs with Android and JBL sound

NokiaPowerUser portal released this Thursday (16) some official images of the device, in addition to your supposedly complete technical sheet. According to the details, the Nokia G160 5G will be equipped with Snapdragon’s mobile platform 700 and will have internal storage of 61 GB, expandable up to 1TB with micro SD card. So far, however, there are no details about the smartphone’s RAM memory.

The phone will possibly be presented with a 6-inch TFT LCD screen,64 inches — or slightly smaller than 6,57″ — with resolution of 700 x 720 pixels and density of 300 ppi. For the camera set, it must have a triple rear module, with a main lens of 21 MP, an ultrawide 5 MP and a depth 2 MP. On the front, a sensor with a resolution of 8 MP can be used for selfies or in video calling apps.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

(Image: Playback/NokiaPowerUser)

For battery, Nokia G300 is expected with a component with 4.470 mAh, which should grant an autonomy of up to 11 hours of conversation, approximately. However, there are no reports on support for fast charging and its power.

Regarding the design, the device must have a drop-shaped cutout on the display to house the selfie lens and considerably thick edges, while, on the back, it will have a circular module for house the triple set of cameras and the LED flash.

511038
(Image: Playback/NokiaPowerUser)

The Nokia G300 should be presented at an event scheduled by HMD Global for October 6th and, next to it, the company should also present another smartphone model, the Nokia G100, which has not yet had details revealed. The device should arrive in stores with Android factory installed, priced between 100 and 270 euros — something around R$1.000 and R$1.700 in direct conversion.

Source: NokiaPowerUser, GSMArena

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

511038 511038 511038 511038

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 30, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of One UI 4.0 Beta adds eSIM support to Galaxy S21 Ultra

One UI 4.0 Beta adds eSIM support to Galaxy S21 Ultra

September 17, 2021
Photo of anju bobby george-shaili singh: shaili singh a lot like me if she breaks my record then happy anju bobby george: shaili singh can break my national record: anju bobby george

anju bobby george-shaili singh: shaili singh a lot like me if she breaks my record then happy anju bobby george: shaili singh can break my national record: anju bobby george

August 23, 2021
Photo of ravi shastri covid-19 positive: after team india head coach ravi shastri these two people also turned corona positive

ravi shastri covid-19 positive: after team india head coach ravi shastri these two people also turned corona positive

September 6, 2021
Photo of Facebook reinvents tools for businesses to not hurt data privacy

Facebook reinvents tools for businesses to not hurt data privacy

September 17, 2021
Back to top button