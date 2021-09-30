Nokia G300 5G has official images and specs leaked before the announcement
Nokia is ready to launch another cell phone model with support for 5G mobile network that reaches the market in a more accessible way. The Finnish manufacturer has already introduced us to the Nokia G50 and now , may also already have plans to launch a supposed Nokia G470.
NokiaPowerUser portal released this Thursday (16) some official images of the device, in addition to your supposedly complete technical sheet. According to the details, the Nokia G160 5G will be equipped with Snapdragon’s mobile platform 700 and will have internal storage of 61 GB, expandable up to 1TB with micro SD card. So far, however, there are no details about the smartphone’s RAM memory.
The phone will possibly be presented with a 6-inch TFT LCD screen,64 inches — or slightly smaller than 6,57″ — with resolution of 700 x 720 pixels and density of 300 ppi. For the camera set, it must have a triple rear module, with a main lens of 21 MP, an ultrawide 5 MP and a depth 2 MP. On the front, a sensor with a resolution of 8 MP can be used for selfies or in video calling apps.
For battery, Nokia G300 is expected with a component with 4.470 mAh, which should grant an autonomy of up to 11 hours of conversation, approximately. However, there are no reports on support for fast charging and its power.
Regarding the design, the device must have a drop-shaped cutout on the display to house the selfie lens and considerably thick edges, while, on the back, it will have a circular module for house the triple set of cameras and the LED flash.
The Nokia G300 should be presented at an event scheduled by HMD Global for October 6th and, next to it, the company should also present another smartphone model, the Nokia G100, which has not yet had details revealed. The device should arrive in stores with Android factory installed, priced between 100 and 270 euros — something around R$1.000 and R$1.700 in direct conversion.
Source: NokiaPowerUser, GSMArena
