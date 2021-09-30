nokia-g300-5g-has-official-images-and-specs-leaked-before-the-announcement

Nokia is ready to launch another cell phone model with support for 5G mobile network that reaches the market in a more accessible way. The Finnish manufacturer has already introduced us to the Nokia G50 and now , may also already have plans to launch a supposed Nokia G470.

Nokia is ready to officially return to the Android tablet market

Nokia launches Purebook S notebook21 with Windows 11 factory installed Nokia launches its first QLED 4K TVs with Android and JBL sound

NokiaPowerUser portal released this Thursday (16) some official images of the device, in addition to your supposedly complete technical sheet. According to the details, the Nokia G160 5G will be equipped with Snapdragon’s mobile platform 700 and will have internal storage of 61 GB, expandable up to 1TB with micro SD card. So far, however, there are no details about the smartphone’s RAM memory.

The phone will possibly be presented with a 6-inch TFT LCD screen,64 inches — or slightly smaller than 6,57″ — with resolution of 700 x 720 pixels and density of 300 ppi. For the camera set, it must have a triple rear module, with a main lens of 21 MP, an ultrawide 5 MP and a depth 2 MP. On the front, a sensor with a resolution of 8 MP can be used for selfies or in video calling apps.