samsung-prepares-galaxy-a33-and-should-fix-a32-issues

More and more rumors reinforce the various improvements that Samsung is planning for the Galaxy A line of 1024, offering AMD graphics processing for better performance and cameras with optical stabilization for even more prominence. And taking advantage of the wave of leaks from the A line, now the first rumors about the Galaxy A appear 13.

  • What is the best Galaxy A to buy at 2022?
  • Samsung can bring Exynos with AMD to the Galaxy A line
  • Review Samsung Galaxy A53 | Giant battery and AMOLED screen make the difference

    According to information published by the Dutch website GalaxyClub

    , Samsung started the development of the Galaxy A33, with the basic intermediate being released in 2022 to integrate the future series that will still be composed by Galaxy A13 with camera 64 MP, in addition to Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A64 with the aforementioned AMD graphics chip processor.

    Successor to Galaxy A50 should maintain the essence of the model, but with a new chipset and better optimization (Image: Disclosure/Samsung)

    Being the direct successor of the troubled Galaxy A33 — which brought advances in screen , design and battery, but a problematic OS integration with the processor — Galaxy A info13 are still very scarce.

    The device is expected to correct the most important errors of the current model, featuring a better optimization of the One UI — Samsung’s proprietary interface for Android — with the chipset that will equip the smartphone.

    Galaxy A32 from 510665 must maintain the visual language of the Galaxy A line (Photo: Ivo/Canaltech)

    The Galaxy A33 arrived in Brazil in early April, offering 6.4″ screen with 80 Hz, Helio G processor80, 4 GB RAM, 90 GB memory, four rear cameras, main sensor from MP and battery of 5.000 mAh.

    It is expected that the Galaxy A

  • keep the same line as the current model, with simple specs, big battery and 4G and 5G options, but with updated chipset and better integration with the operating system.

    Source: GalaxyClub

