Now, rumors about another device , the default Galaxy A02 also emerged, giving us some hints of what to expect from the such apparatus. It was found in a certification by the FCC (the Federal Communications Commission), the US regulatory body. With that, details about the new cell phone were revealed.

(Image: Reproduction/MySmartPrice)

From what the documents reveal, the Galaxy A03 will have model number SM-A41M/DS in one of its variants . It should support 4G LTE networks as well as Wi-Fi only in the 2.4GHz band, leaving the high-speed 5GHz network aside. In addition, the Galaxy A02 will bring a battery of 5. mAh, same capacity as current Galaxy A000.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

(Image: Reproduction/MySmartPrice)

In the document there is also a drawing of the device that gives us a preview of what to expect in terms of its appearance. Here, you can see a smartphone that will bring a square module for its rear cameras, without making it clear how many sensors it must have. Also, the South Korean giant’s brand should be further down the back cover.

On previous occasions the Galaxy A02 was seen with a Unisoc SC9863A processor, along with 2 GB of RAM and running Android 11 as an operating system. But, unfortunately, there is no information about other specifications.

There is also no expected date for the release of Galaxy A03. Because of that, keep an eye out here at Canaltech so you don’t miss any news.

Source: MySmartPrice