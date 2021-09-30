How to find a person by iPhone

September 30, 2021
If you need to track the location of people and objects in real time, the Search app is the perfect solution for the task. It is able to keep up with Apple devices such as the iPhone, iPad and Mac even when they are turned off. Everything is done with the consent of the user, avoiding the exposure of their privacy.

    • All of this is well integrated with Apple Maps, which tracks the location of your devices and others in real time in the map. That is, if you leave your iPhone at work or in a public place, you’ll know exactly how far away you are from it and where to find it. Also you can see the battery level of the device, play sound. If you don’t find it, you can turn it on as “Lost” to block it.

    To track another person, just send an invitation to add them to the app. That way, both can share their locations and set a time limit for it, or keep tracking turned on indefinitely.

    Below, check out all the steps to be able to easily locate a person by iPhone.

    Step 1:

    Open the Search app. Then tap the “People” tab.

    Enter the “People” tab of the Search app – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

    Step 2:

    select “Share Location”.

    Tap the indicated button to send localization invitation – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

    Step 3:

    Enter the phone number or email address associated with the other user’s Apple ID. Then tap “Send”.

    Send an invitation associated with the user’s Apple ID – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech )

    Step 4:

    Choose the period when you will share your location with another person. In order for you to also receive her tracking data, wait for the time adjustment she chooses.

    Choose the sharing time from location to someone else – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

    Ready! By following the steps correctly, you and other users will be sharing the real-time location via the iPhone.

    Start sharing location of your device with other people in Search – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

