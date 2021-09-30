how-to-find-a-person-by-iphone

If you need to track the location of people and objects in real time, the Search app is the perfect solution for the task. It is able to keep up with Apple devices such as the iPhone, iPad and Mac even when they are turned off. Everything is done with the consent of the user, avoiding the exposure of their privacy.

All of this is well integrated with Apple Maps, which tracks the location of your devices and others in real time in the map. That is, if you leave your iPhone at work or in a public place, you’ll know exactly how far away you are from it and where to find it. Also you can see the battery level of the device, play sound. If you don’t find it, you can turn it on as “Lost” to block it.

To track another person, just send an invitation to add them to the app. That way, both can share their locations and set a time limit for it, or keep tracking turned on indefinitely.