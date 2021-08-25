Anvisa extends validity of AstraZeneca vaccine

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) has extended the period of validity of Covishield, a vaccine against COVID-19 produced by AstraZeneca in partnership with the University of Oxford. Now, the validity is in nine months. Before, this period was six months.

The immunizing agent, which is produced by the Serum laboratory, in India, and imported by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), had its shelf life extended under some circumstances, such as storage at temperatures from 2 °C to 8 °C. It is worth pointing out that this change in the expiration date was requested by Fiocruz.

In addition, according to Anvisa, this permission was also granted by the World Health Organization (WHO) from the authorization of the regulatory body of India (CDL, its acronym in English).

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Anvisa extends the validity period of the Covishield vaccine from six to nine months (Image: FabrikaPhoto/Envato)

Basically, the CDL analyzed data from Instituto Serum on the stability and possibility of using the vaccine with clinical batches stored for up to nine months.

Covishield is a vaccine that uses an inactivated virus, the adenovirus, as a vector for part of the genetic material of SARS-CoV-2, which produces the protein that generates the immune response. The vaccine’s effectiveness was 70.4%. This means that a vaccinated person is 70.4% less likely to get the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, compared to a person who does not receive the vaccine. More information about the immunizing agent can be found here.

Source: Agência Brasil

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.