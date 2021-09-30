xbox-cloud-gaming-arrives-in-brazil-this-thursday;-know-how-to-access

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

If you are not familiar with the service, Xbox Cloud Gaming allows users to play select Xbox titles on other devices via the cloud, without necessarily owning a console. You also don’t need to download the game, as everything runs over the internet, using custom Xbox Series X hardware on Azure servers (in the testing period, the equipment used was the Xbox One).

Games are streamed in resolution Full HD (1024p) with up to 49 frames per second. Thanks to the power of the next generation, streaming games will also have faster loads, better frame rates, sharper graphics and more powerful artificial intelligence. Keep in mind that all progress is shared between your devices, and some titles offer on-screen digital controls, so you don’t need a physical joystick.

Cloud democratizes games, says Microsoft

Canaltech interviewed executives involved in the development of the service. Xbox Cloud Gaming “democratizes access to games,” said Catherine Gluckstein, Vice President of Xbox Cloud Gaming Production and Strategy.

Already Kareem Choudhry, corporate vice president and Cloud Gaming at Microsoft, stated that he is aware that many Brazilians will play Xbox titles without necessarily having a console, like future releases

Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite. And there’s no problem with that.

“The cloud will offer them an opportunity to enjoy this content together with all the other players,” he said. All games released by Microsoft itself through the Xbox Game Studios seal, which reach the Game Pass on the day of release, will also be available in the cloud.

Kareem Choudhry and Catherine Gluckstein (Photo: Reproduction/Xbox)

Kareem points out, however, the cloud will not replace consoles and computers or vice versa: the idea is that they coexist and offer more choice for gamers. “Our vision is to allow people to play the games they want, with the people they want, wherever they want,” he said.

In addition, the brand will work in the coming years under three pillars: “content, community and cloud” — meaning we can expect more news from Xbox Cloud Gaming soon.

What is the right name: xCloud or Xbox Cloud Gaming?

During the interview, the Canaltech took the opportunity to ask a simple question to Catherine and Kareem. After all, what’s the right way to refer to Microsoft’s cloud service: xCloud or Xbox Cloud Gaming?

The answer is… Xbox Cloud Gaming. It sounds like a silly question, but Kareem claimed it was a question they were constantly asked; after all, the term xCloud was used during the preview period and, despite not being the official name, it is still used in some company communications, including an email sent weeks ago. This confuses some players — myself included.

“Project xCloud has become a very popular name, and it’s a really cool name. We’re listening to feedback, but Xbox Cloud Gaming is the official name,” Kareem reinforced. Lesson learned, guys?

How will ping and latency be on Xbox Cloud Gaming?

Reason for headaches for many gamers, latency won’t be an issue when playing Xbox in the cloud, assured Kareem.

For those unfamiliar with the term, latency is the time in milliseconds it takes for information to be transmitted from point A to point B, and after that point B back to point A The command used to calculate latency is called ping (like a ping-pong game). The higher the ping value, the longer your internet takes to transmit data and receive responses, which can be crucial in an online game.

How Ping and Latency Affect Your Game

“During the preview period, we saw several multiplayer games reporting zero milliseconds of ping,” said the executive — which is a surprising number. “We understand that these consoles are in a data center alongside the multiplayer service, so of course they have zero ping! With this, we were able to focus our efforts with Azure and internet providers in Brazil, to ensure the best connection between the data center and the consumer.”

Microsoft promises that online gaming will be an easy task for Xbox Cloud Gaming, but it will all depend on your internet connection (Photo: Playback/Microsoft) What were the most played games by Brazilians on Xbox Cloud Gaming?

Finally, Catherine also took the opportunity to thank the Brazilian public for their feedback and reception. According to the executive, the approval rate for the service in our country is almost 316%.

She also revealed the most played titles by Brazilian users during the preview period of the service:

Forza Horizon 4

Minecraft Dungeons

Destiny 2

Gears 5