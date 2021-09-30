Xbox Cloud Gaming arrives in Brazil this Thursday; know how to access
Microsoft has confirmed that Xbox Cloud Gaming, cloud gaming service (formerly called Project xCloud), will officially arrive in Brazil this Thursday (30), Starting at 30h (Brasilia time), in beta phase — that is, in testing.
To use the service, simply subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service, which costs R$ 49 per month, and being a PC user, iOS (iPhone and iPad) or Android. The feature will be enabled to all subscribers at no additional cost. For now, the technology will not be enabled on consoles (Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S), as announced during Gamescom in August.