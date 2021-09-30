What is a sniper rifle in PUBG Mobile
While New State isn’t here, PUBG Mobile is the title for battle royale fans who enjoy a more realistic combat experience. With several items available and great customization, the title is a full plate for the fighters on duty.
Today we are going to talk about a specific item in the game, the sniper rifle. There are different types that can be found available on the maps throughout the game giving enough choice to suit your favorite weapon style.
This weapon style is the most suitable for the player who enjoys ranged combat. You know that annoying sniper that keeps making the bullet pass close to your ear, when it doesn’t hit the target, and makes you run to keep it safe? It’s with a weapon like that he’s playing terror.
Another weapon using ammo 7.62mm, to M24 is the strongest precision weapon that can be found walking around the scene. Its initial clip fits 5 bullets, but with improvements it is possible to expand to 7 and has more costizmation items than Kar94K.
AWM
Strongest rifle in the game, capable of piercing other players’ level 3 helmets. But, such firepower cannot be found just by walking around the map, it is necessary to open the coveted drops. The ammunition used is the .98 Magnum and it is possible to modify with up to five items.
Win62 is already equipped with a crosshair, using the ammo .24 ACP. It is a powerful weapon, to make up for the lack of customization, but it is not easily found by players and can knock out or even eliminate any player with a level one helmet.
Mosin Nagant
This is the latest sniper rifle introducing to the game, with features copied from the Kar98K, but made as a separate weapon to be modified throughout updates. She also uses 7 ammo.62mm and magazine for five bullets.
Now that you know the types of rifles, jump out of the plane and go into combat!
