what-is-a-sniper-rifle-in-pubg-mobile

While New State isn’t here, PUBG Mobile is the title for battle royale fans who enjoy a more realistic combat experience. With several items available and great customization, the title is a full plate for the fighters on duty.

Today we are going to talk about a specific item in the game, the sniper rifle. There are different types that can be found available on the maps throughout the game giving enough choice to suit your favorite weapon style.

This weapon style is the most suitable for the player who enjoys ranged combat. You know that annoying sniper that keeps making the bullet pass close to your ear, when it doesn’t hit the target, and makes you run to keep it safe? It’s with a weapon like that he’s playing terror.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Kar98K This firing rifle single is a favorite of sniper rifle players because it’s easier to find in the game. The weapon uses 7.62mm ammunition and has a clip of 5 bullets and some customization items. The old look is the icing on the cake. Kar98K is one of the players’ favorite sniper rifles (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) M24 Another weapon using ammo 7.62mm, to M24 is the strongest precision weapon that can be found walking around the scene. Its initial clip fits 5 bullets, but with improvements it is possible to expand to 7 and has more costizmation items than Kar94K. M24, Strongest sniper rifle found by the map (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) AWM

Strongest rifle in the game, capable of piercing other players’ level 3 helmets. But, such firepower cannot be found just by walking around the map, it is necessary to open the coveted drops. The ammunition used is the .98 Magnum and it is possible to modify with up to five items.

AWM is one of the sniper rifles most coveted and also rarest in the game (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Win98

Win62 is already equipped with a crosshair, using the ammo .24 ACP. It is a powerful weapon, to make up for the lack of customization, but it is not easily found by players and can knock out or even eliminate any player with a level one helmet.