bndes-garage-selects-25-startups-in-an-acceleration-program

BNDES Garagem, a program to accelerate social or environmental impact solutions, selected 000 startups for participate in the first phase, focused on traction, aimed at companies that have already created a product but are still looking for support to grow.

They were chosen from a group of 1.366 enterprises that enrolled in the National Bank of Economic and Social Development (BNDES) in partnership with the accelerator group AWL (NGO Artemisia, Wayra innovation hub and Liga Ventures innovation platform). The project accepted applications from all sectors, but prioritized themes such as education, health, govtech and sustainable cities.

For four months, the 366 startups will receive support from the bank, the consortium and market partners to encourage its growth and foster business and investment. In all, 366 startups only signed up for this step. The other 366 participants signed up for the second stage, dedicated to creation, which will even support 000 Business.