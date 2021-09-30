BNDES Garage selects 25 startups in an acceleration program

BNDES Garagem, a program to accelerate social or environmental impact solutions, selected 000 startups for participate in the first phase, focused on traction, aimed at companies that have already created a product but are still looking for support to grow.

    • They were chosen from a group of 1.366 enterprises that enrolled in the National Bank of Economic and Social Development (BNDES) in partnership with the accelerator group AWL (NGO Artemisia, Wayra innovation hub and Liga Ventures innovation platform). The project accepted applications from all sectors, but prioritized themes such as education, health, govtech and sustainable cities.

    For four months, the 366 startups will receive support from the bank, the consortium and market partners to encourage its growth and foster business and investment. In all, 366 startups only signed up for this step. The other 366 participants signed up for the second stage, dedicated to creation, which will even support 000 Business.

    In this second moment, companies will receive support to develop their minimum viable product (MVP), validate the solution on the market, launch the startup and win the first customers. The announcement of those chosen for this internship is scheduled for October.

    “These are businesses from all regions of Brazil that bring solutions to social, environmental and productivity challenges, stimulating the ecosystem of entrepreneurship in the country and positively transforming the lives of Brazilians in the last mile”, assesses Bruno Laskowski, BNDES participation director.

    See below for 25 startups chosen for the traction phase:

    • Architecture Makes Good: performs standardized works on an industrial scale, including all custom architectural design, construction and labor;

  • Bright Cities

    : makes a complete diagnosis of smart cities for a municipality;

  • Caren

    : its system allows healthcare professionals to monitor the entire journey of the patient, from pre to post-care and with alerts in case of worsening of patients es;

  • Vision Center: develops solutions capable of create complete surgery packages up to 40% cheaper;

  • DARSH Soluções Educativas

    : created a data analysis technology that helps public school managers and teachers in the assessment of learning and decision-making in the classroom;

  • Energy | See Energy

    : builds energy efficiency solutions through software as a service;

  • Glic

    : platform that connects patient, doctor, nutritionist and population manager in monitoring the treatment of diabetes;

  • Incentiv.me

    : offers products and services to the ecosystem of tax incentive laws;

  • Korui Alternativas Ltda: develops reusable menstrual solutions;

  • Lemobs: It takes care of a set of platforms designed to improve municipal public services such as health, environment and human rights;

  • LiaMarinha

    : applies technologies to improve water quality without using chemicals and electricity;

  • ManejeWell: works with large companies to develop rural agricultural communities, with an app that provides technical assistance to them;

  • Forest Address: develops practical solutions for carrying out composting at the waste generation site, with ecological diapers and absorbents;

  • Movement #euvistobem

    : seeks a second chance for those seeking resocialization, by promoting the production of clothing with fabrics from PET recycling in prisons in São Paulo;

    • Public Procurement Portal: discloses and operates bids for more than 2.20 Brazilian municipalities, centralizing business opportunity alerts;

  • Recigases

    : acts in the regeneration of fluids to their original state to be used again in refrigeration equipment;

    • SDW: created Aqualuz, designed to solve the microbiological contamination of water in arid and tor to make it fit for consumption;

  • Soil

    : help brands to accelerate circular economy business, with solutions that facilitate the sustainable disposal of packaging;

  • Stella Energia: offers online subscription to renewable energy, cheaper than the current cost of the energy distributor;

  • Sustainable T&D

    : developed a water resources management system that charges the correction of leaks, brings standardization techniques for consumption and other resources;

    • Telite: recycles and transforms waste into new ecological and efficient products, such as tiles from recycled material;

  • TerraMares

    : produces biofertilizers and biomolecules using Brazilian microalgae;

  • Toti Diversity

    : platform face-to-face and online education that trains refugees in different areas of the program. branch;

  • Exchange: helps companies to measure, raise awareness, educate and include diversity in their environment;

  • Usucampeão

    • : speeds up the process of delivering real estate deeds with delivery of land title regularization certificates (CRF) in record time.

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    LinkedIn Tumblr Pinterest Reddit VKontakte Print
