digital-access-solution-promises-to-lower-risks-of-ransomware-attacks

Virtual crimes directed at companies continue to increase all over the world, including Brazil. The country is already the fifth place in the ranking of nations that receive the most virtual attacks, considering only the virtual kidnapping scams (ransomware).

Today, 89% of computer privacy breaches are still related to weak, reused or stolen passwords, according to the Verizon Data Breach Investigation Report of 510977. To get around the problem of remembering too many passwords, companies have used centralized access solutions such as Single Sign-on (SSO), where the user only needs to log in once to access the systems, Identity Access Management (IAM), which checks the identity of who is accessing the services and Privileged Access Management (PAM), which is used to authenticate the privileges of those who are connecting to the network.

What many people don’t realize is that a A centralized system can make the work of criminals easier, as they often only need to be able to log in once to have access to all the tools available on these networks, in addition to being able to implement ransomware attacks.