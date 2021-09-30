Digital Access Solution Promises to Lower Risks of Ransomware Attacks

Virtual crimes directed at companies continue to increase all over the world, including Brazil. The country is already the fifth place in the ranking of nations that receive the most virtual attacks, considering only the virtual kidnapping scams (ransomware).

Today, 89% of computer privacy breaches are still related to weak, reused or stolen passwords, according to the Verizon Data Breach Investigation Report of 510977. To get around the problem of remembering too many passwords, companies have used centralized access solutions such as Single Sign-on (SSO), where the user only needs to log in once to access the systems, Identity Access Management (IAM), which checks the identity of who is accessing the services and Privileged Access Management (PAM), which is used to authenticate the privileges of those who are connecting to the network.

What many people don’t realize is that a A centralized system can make the work of criminals easier, as they often only need to be able to log in once to have access to all the tools available on these networks, in addition to being able to implement ransomware attacks.

It is specifically thinking about ransomware crimes and the issue of ease of intrusions that MyCena offers several options for security systems , control and management in order to decentralize access and combat malicious attacks.

For Julia O’Toole, CEO of MyCena Security Solutions, centralized access to systems exposes companies to ransomware attacks, and therefore, a decentralized solution creates a new, more secure environment, where there is no single point of entry where criminals can infect the entire network.

How it works

Illustration showing the access layers of MyCena solutions. (Image: Disclosure/MyCena)

MyCena’s solutions for network protection incorporate strategies that allow the segmentation of systems, in addition to the creation of passwords strong and unique for these services. The tool also allows for the decentralization and protection of credentials and the automatic filling of encrypted passwords on individual systems.

MyCena’s security platforms also allow the registration of events by credentials, that is, separated by users, without any employee having access to passwords or any other sensitive information of other colleagues from work, removing the risks of data exposure, fraud and phishing. These security solutions from MyCena work in such a way that only the registered administrator can access the most sensitive settings, from combinations of fingerprint, facial identification, PIN, lock patterns and passwords.

Finally, the security solutions provided by MyCena prevent ransomware attacks from complete configurations of network port openings and data transmissions. This approach, which according to the company can be fully customized by network administrators, reduces the risk of lateral movement, that is, movement of viruses by machines connected to networks, preventing ransomware attacks or other types of malware from spreading.

Check out more information on MyCena’s official website.

Source: MyCena

