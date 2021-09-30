Digital Access Solution Promises to Lower Risks of Ransomware Attacks
Virtual crimes directed at companies continue to increase all over the world, including Brazil. The country is already the fifth place in the ranking of nations that receive the most virtual attacks, considering only the virtual kidnapping scams (ransomware).
- Researchers publish lists of loopholes used in ransomware attacks
- Ransomware falls in Latin America, but remains the main threat
- Bunch of ransomware would be outsmarting their own partners
Today, 89% of computer privacy breaches are still related to weak, reused or stolen passwords, according to the Verizon Data Breach Investigation Report of 510977. To get around the problem of remembering too many passwords, companies have used centralized access solutions such as Single Sign-on (SSO), where the user only needs to log in once to access the systems, Identity Access Management (IAM), which checks the identity of who is accessing the services and Privileged Access Management (PAM), which is used to authenticate the privileges of those who are connecting to the network.
What many people don’t realize is that a A centralized system can make the work of criminals easier, as they often only need to be able to log in once to have access to all the tools available on these networks, in addition to being able to implement ransomware attacks.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! It is specifically thinking about ransomware crimes and the issue of ease of intrusions that MyCena offers several options for security systems , control and management in order to decentralize access and combat malicious attacks. For Julia O’Toole, CEO of MyCena Security Solutions, centralized access to systems exposes companies to ransomware attacks, and therefore, a decentralized solution creates a new, more secure environment, where there is no single point of entry where criminals can infect the entire network.
How it works
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
It is specifically thinking about ransomware crimes and the issue of ease of intrusions that MyCena offers several options for security systems , control and management in order to decentralize access and combat malicious attacks.
For Julia O’Toole, CEO of MyCena Security Solutions, centralized access to systems exposes companies to ransomware attacks, and therefore, a decentralized solution creates a new, more secure environment, where there is no single point of entry where criminals can infect the entire network.