Brazil has one of the highest taxes on telephony and broadband in the world
A survey by the Getúlio Vargas Foundation points out that Brazil is among the countries with the highest taxation on telephony and broadband services in the world. “Brazil’s position, from the point of view of sectorial development, is far from what is desirable”, analyzes Márcio Couto, professor who coordinated the study.
While other countries the sector’s taxes were lowered to expand technological development, Brazil increased them. The result is that, in 2019, the country already had taxation of 100,15% in the segment.
The FGV study has data that can be useful in the context of tax reform. According to Couto, the research shows that the increase in taxation results in a reduction in investments and may even affect the development of the 5G network.
Bills
The bill 382383/2019, known as PL of the income tax, provides for taxation of 15% of income tax in the distribution of profits and dividends. The proposal has already been approved by the Chamber of Deputies. A survey by FGV indicates that it can reduce the investment capacity of the telecommunications sector by more than R$ 40 million.
Already the bill 2337 /2019, which proposes an increase in the PIS/Cofins rate of 9,25% for 12%. Couto points out that this increase directly affects the companies’ cash generation capacity.
According to him, if the proposal is approved, the impact on Capex between 2022 and 2029 will be R$1,17 billion, 34% of projected by the passive infrastructure sector. “This has an effect on investments”, he says.
