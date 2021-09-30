brazil-has-one-of-the-highest-taxes-on-telephony-and-broadband-in-the-world

A survey by the Getúlio Vargas Foundation points out that Brazil is among the countries with the highest taxation on telephony and broadband services in the world. “Brazil’s position, from the point of view of sectorial development, is far from what is desirable”, analyzes Márcio Couto, professor who coordinated the study.

Tax reform sent to Congress may hinder entry of 5G in Brazil

Bill wants to insert a new tax on streaming services in Brazil

Fixed broadband in Brazil has the most expensive taxes in the world

While other countries the sector’s taxes were lowered to expand technological development, Brazil increased them. The result is that, in 2019, the country already had taxation of 100,15% in the segment.

Image: Reproduction/Pixabay The FGV study has data that can be useful in the context of tax reform. According to Couto, the research shows that the increase in taxation results in a reduction in investments and may even affect the development of the 5G network. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Bills