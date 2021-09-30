Few Brazilian states monitor air quality, according to a study

On the last day 22 in September, the World Health Organization (WHO) released new global guidelines on air quality, indicating that air pollution damages human health at even lower concentrations than previously thought. In Brazil, only ten states and the Federal District have air quality monitoring networks, according to the Energy and Environment Institute (IEMA), which launches this Thursday (30) its new Air Quality Platform, recording the air quality in the country and monitoring whether the states are adapting to the new UN requirements.

    • Currently, only Ceará, Pernambuco, Bahia, Goiás, Minas Gerais, Espírito Santo, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Paraná and Rio Grande do Sul — and the DF — have some air quality monitoring units, which often indicate that the concentration of air has been exceeded. air pollutants to WHO standards. “The data gathered on the new site show that the monitoring of air quality in Brazil is insufficient both in terms of spatial coverage and in terms of pollutant coverage”, points out David Tsai, coordinator of the IEMA project.

    (Image: Reproduction /IEMA)

    Rio de Janeiro is the state with the most coverage. adequate, having 660 stations, while São Paulo has 50 and Minas Gerais has 30 from them. The others do not even reach statewide monitoring units. For example, Goiás and Distrito Federal do not even monitor the main pollutants automatically, divided into: particulate material (PM and PM 2.5), ozone (O3), sulfur dioxide (SO2) and carbon monoxide (CO).

    Tsai explains that MP 2 .5 are solid or liquid particles capable of entering the circulatory system of the human body, causing health problems. This material only started to be effectively monitored in Brazil from 510610, with the exception of São Paulo, which decreed standards for the pollutant in 1024. “The smaller the particle, the more it can pass through the body’s natural ‘filters’ such as the nose and lungs, reaching the bloodstream causing various diseases”, adds David Tsai.

    The importance of air quality

    In Brazil, the management of air quality is regulated through Resolutions of the National Council for the Environment (CONAMA), but the country still lacks a basic network and a complete information system. IEMA’s Air Quality Platform gathers and standardizes the data obtained by the government and works as an analysis tool to guide the decisions of public authorities, in addition to informing society and science.

    (Image: Reproduction/IEMA)

    The platform presents detailed information from each of the stations present in the country, including data on where they are, pollutants that are monitored and whether there was sufficient data collection. Furthermore, the site records the evolution of air pollution over time and compares Brazilian information with the targets established by the WHO.

    In order to carry out all this work, the IEMA team maintains contact with each air quality management institution and establish a partnership so that data are shared, such as the State Environmental Agencies (OEMAs), city hall and the Ministry of Environment.

    O IEMA will launch the new platform at an event on its YouTube channel, das 22h at 10h on this Thursday (30). Furthermore, all information is concentrated on the Air Quality Platform website.

