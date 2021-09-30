Few Brazilian states monitor air quality, according to a study
On the last day 22 in September, the World Health Organization (WHO) released new global guidelines on air quality, indicating that air pollution damages human health at even lower concentrations than previously thought. In Brazil, only ten states and the Federal District have air quality monitoring networks, according to the Energy and Environment Institute (IEMA), which launches this Thursday (30) its new Air Quality Platform, recording the air quality in the country and monitoring whether the states are adapting to the new UN requirements.
Currently, only Ceará, Pernambuco, Bahia, Goiás, Minas Gerais, Espírito Santo, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Paraná and Rio Grande do Sul — and the DF — have some air quality monitoring units, which often indicate that the concentration of air has been exceeded. air pollutants to WHO standards. “The data gathered on the new site show that the monitoring of air quality in Brazil is insufficient both in terms of spatial coverage and in terms of pollutant coverage”, points out David Tsai, coordinator of the IEMA project.