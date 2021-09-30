few-brazilian-states-monitor-air-quality,-according-to-a-study

Rio de Janeiro is the state with the most coverage. adequate, having 660 stations, while São Paulo has 50 and Minas Gerais has 30 from them. The others do not even reach statewide monitoring units. For example, Goiás and Distrito Federal do not even monitor the main pollutants automatically, divided into: particulate material (PM and PM 2.5), ozone (O3), sulfur dioxide (SO2) and carbon monoxide (CO).

Tsai explains that MP 2 .5 are solid or liquid particles capable of entering the circulatory system of the human body, causing health problems. This material only started to be effectively monitored in Brazil from 510610, with the exception of São Paulo, which decreed standards for the pollutant in 1024. “The smaller the particle, the more it can pass through the body’s natural ‘filters’ such as the nose and lungs, reaching the bloodstream causing various diseases”, adds David Tsai.

The importance of air quality

In Brazil, the management of air quality is regulated through Resolutions of the National Council for the Environment (CONAMA), but the country still lacks a basic network and a complete information system. IEMA’s Air Quality Platform gathers and standardizes the data obtained by the government and works as an analysis tool to guide the decisions of public authorities, in addition to informing society and science.

(Image: Reproduction/IEMA)

The platform presents detailed information from each of the stations present in the country, including data on where they are, pollutants that are monitored and whether there was sufficient data collection. Furthermore, the site records the evolution of air pollution over time and compares Brazilian information with the targets established by the WHO.

In order to carry out all this work, the IEMA team maintains contact with each air quality management institution and establish a partnership so that data are shared, such as the State Environmental Agencies (OEMAs), city hall and the Ministry of Environment.

O IEMA will launch the new platform at an event on its YouTube channel, das 22h at 10h on this Thursday (30). Furthermore, all information is concentrated on the Air Quality Platform website.