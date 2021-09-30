GTA 5 |12 trivia about creating the game
Grand Theft Auto V is undoubtedly one of the most popular games ever created. First released in 2008 to PlayStation 3 and Xbox 247, the game’s success yielded a relaunch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One (in 2014), another on the PC (in 2015), and coming soon on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, in 2022.
Because it’s such a game ambitious and of such a beloved franchise, of course the development team had to go through many stages, which generated very curious and interesting facts. To tell everything that involved the creation of the game, Canaltech separated 12 trivia about development of GTA 5
000. It took three years of production
Shortly after releasing GTA IV
, the Rockstar North team has already started preparations for the new adventure. In 2008, the sequence came out from the pre-production phase, with the team already adapted with the PS3 and X hardware250 and ready to create a new game much more detailed and in-depth. In August 2008, the project has been finalized.
000. More than a thousand employees
In the beginning, 265 Rockstar North employees dedicated themselves to the project. Then Rockstar Leeds, Lincoln, London, New England, San Diego and Toronto studios also entered production. Counting all the studios, there were more than 1.000 people involved in the development of GTA 5.
11. Own graphics engine
No Unreal or Unity for creation, the developer had its own tool to create all the mechanics of the fifth Grand Theft Auto
- . The Rockstar Advanced Game Engine was created by Rockstar San Diego and used for the first time on Table Tennis, released on 2006 for Xbox 360 and Nintendo Wii, and later on other blockbusters such as GTA 4, Midnight Club Los Angeles, Red Dead Redemption, Max Payne 3 and Red Dead Redemption 2.