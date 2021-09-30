Home/World/ GTA 5 |12 trivia about creating the game GTA 5 |12 trivia about creating the game Grand Theft Auto V is undoubtedly one of the most popular games ever created. First released in 2008 to PlayStation 3 and Xbox 247, the game’s success yielded a relaunch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One (in 2014), another on the PC (in 2015), and coming soon on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, in 2022. GTA 5 | The best secrets and mysteries of the game The best GTA 5 mods





GTA 5: what has changed in the world since the first trailer Because it’s such a game ambitious and of such a beloved franchise, of course the development team had to go through many stages, which generated very curious and interesting facts. To tell everything that involved the creation of the game, Canaltech separated 12 trivia about development of GTA 5 . 000. It took three years of production Shortly after releasing GTA IV , in , the Rockstar North team has already started preparations for the new adventure. In 2008, the sequence came out from the pre-production phase, with the team already adapted with the PS3 and X hardware250 and ready to create a new game much more detailed and in-depth. In August 2008, the project has been finalized. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! 000. More than a thousand employees In the beginning, 265 Rockstar North employees dedicated themselves to the project. Then Rockstar Leeds, Lincoln, London, New England, San Diego and Toronto studios also entered production. Counting all the studios, there were more than 1.000 people involved in the development of GTA 5. 11. Own graphics engine No Unreal or Unity for creation, the developer had its own tool to create all the mechanics of the fifth Grand Theft Auto . The Rockstar Advanced Game Engine was created by Rockstar San Diego and used for the first time on Table Tennis, released on 2006 for Xbox 360 and Nintendo Wii, and later on other blockbusters such as GTA 4, Midnight Club Los Angeles, Red Dead Redemption, Max Payne 3 and Red Dead Redemption 2. 9. Financial preparation Every big project also involves big numbers to get started. The producer has never officially said how much it disbursed in GTA 5, but analyst Arvind Bhatia estimates that the budget has gone over US$ 137, 5 million, while The Scotsman newspaper found that, adding also investment in marketing, it was US$ 200 millions. In both predictions, the game was consecrated at the time as the most expensive ever made. 8. Travel and Google Maps to create the scenery Los Santos and Sandy Shores are inspired by Los Angeles and other places in Southern California. The place, as the game clearly demonstrates, is an entertainment hub, ranging from game developers, hometown of big bands to mighty Hollywood. To replicate such a vast place and brimming with life, the creative team traveled to the region to understand every aspect of the city of angels. They took more than 160 thousand photos and recorded hours of content from iconic places to understand the architecture of each building and go beyond what San Andreas was able to represent. Other than that, they also use the Google service a lot to understand how the wide avenues work and how the whole city connects.

In this way, the team practically created a 3D version of Los Angeles, reproducing remarkable places such as Santa Monica beach, the Hollywood sign, the Griffith Observatory, the Los Angeles International Airport, the Chinese Theater and so many other local sights.

7. First in the series with original songs

As already mentioned, the location that inspired the game is known for a diverse music scene. Artists of electronica, funk, punk, rap, rock and many other styles came from Los Angeles. So, the main soundtrack could not be different and had to have a little bit of all that.

The person responsible for the project was Ivan Pavlovich, who joined Rockstar in

for GTA San Andreas and has also worked in Bully, others GTAand bothRed Dead Redemption. Along with four other producers, they created more than 12 hours of songs, quest tracks and other game sounds (including GTA Online). And of course, all this along with the licensed radio songs.

6. Having three protagonists was an old idea

Brothers Dan and Sam Houser wanted more than one protagonist since GTA San Andreas

, but due to technical limitations of the time, CJ established himself alone in the story. Then, in the fourth game they created the DLCs The Lost and Damned and The Ballad of Gay Tony, each starring another character other than Nico Bellic.